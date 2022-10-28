Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Living the dream in Texoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Long before what’s called… the “great resignation”, Maria Wilkinson did the unthinkable, she left a corporate job and returned to the simple lifestyle that shaped her. Maria is the owner of Maria’s Garden and The Guest House at Maria’s Garden” in Ardmore, Ok.
easttexasradio.com
Weekend Paris Area Halloween Activities
Tailored Rides hosts a free Halloween Barn Party Saturday from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Weybap Farm on CR 42520 Paris. Google Tailored Rides for directions. Come out in costume, and enjoy some fun, games, and tasty treats. The horses will also be in costume and available for treats.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Thackerville, OK
As a town of only 500 people, Thackerville, Oklahoma, might be a place people consider very skippable and not worth checking out. If you’re one of these people, you will join them in being wrong. Thackerville, just an hour and a half away from Dallas and two hours away...
KXII.com
Over a hundred warrants cleared in Denison’s amnesty program
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -More than 100 warrants were cleared in Denison’s bi-annual amnesty program. People with warrants were able to donate perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court to reduce their fine. The City of Denison said 625 cans of food were donated to the St. Luke’s food...
KXII.com
Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.
KXII.com
Have you seen the bears? Down to the final weeks of seeing the bears at the Frank Buck Zoo before torpor
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - If you haven’t seen the bears this year at the Frank Buck Zoo then you’re down to the final weeks before they go into torpor - a state of decreased activity but not dormancy like hibernation. “By mid-November and later on they go and...
KTEN.com
Texoma surgeon reaches a robotic milestone
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) —Dr. Chad Friedle completed his 1,000th robotic surgery Thursday at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. While this type of surgery has been around for 25 years, the new Da Vinci Surgical System is a game-changer. "Whenever I move my hand four centimeters...
KFOR
Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
KXII.com
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Police have arrested two people in connection to a house fire Monday morning. They say Ashley Anderson allegedly placed a burning laundry basket on the porch of an occupied home on East Monterey St., near South Fifth Ave. Officials said Anderson and a man who was...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 28)
Someone stole a motor vehicle in the 1600-block of N. Main Thursday morning at 8:37. The victim reported that a white 2003 Ford F-350 pulling a gooseneck trailer loaded with a dirt racing car had been stolen from that location sometime overnight. Later in the day, police notified Paris that they had located and recovered the trailer and racing car in Oklahoma. The investigation continues.
KTEN.com
Ardmore mom helping others who've suffered unspeakable loss
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Cissy Blanton has been making a difference in Carter County since her 28-year old son Aaron Lavers was shot and killed at his home six years ago. "He loved helping people and it didn't matter if you knew him or not," Blanton said. "If you were his friend, you were his forever friend."
richardsontoday.com
Construction Completed at Bois d’Arc Lake
Earlier this month, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake, the first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years and a future supplier of water to NTMWD cities (including Richardson). While the dedication ceremony marked the end of construction on the 16,641-acre lake, located in Fannin County, public recreation opportunities such as boating and fishing won’t be available until lake levels rise, and the lake won’t be part of our water supply until a new water treatment plant is completed. Currently, the lake is about 36 percent full. The treatment plant, located in Leonard, is in the final phases of construction and is expected to be operational next year.
KXII.com
Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man who police said confessed to sexually assaulting then murdering Elizabeth Clarice Harrison back in August has been indicted for capital murder. According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted Harrison and then murdered her to...
Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
KTEN.com
Truck driver sentenced after deadly Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Gunter woman has been sentenced in connection with a deadly. A Grayson County jury found Darwood Kellett of Irving, Texas, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession. Sherman police said Kellett, 55,...
KTEN.com
Durant brewery offers more than beer
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) – As much as Lost Street Brewing Company is about tasting hops and malt in downtown Durant, it equally serves as a place for hanging out. "It could be kind of hard nowadays to get the house ready and get friends over and all that, so we really want you to be able to use this as an extension of your home," said brewer Drew Dewald.
KTEN.com
Ardmore snaps losing skid with win over Altus
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - District play has been tough for Ardmore. The Tigers have played in a number of close games but have not been able to get over the hump, sitting 0-5 in district play heading into their matchup with Altus. The Tigers must have been sick of losing...
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
KXII.com
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
Denison healthcare hero who died from COVID-19 honored in D.C. A group of artists is putting together a tribute to honor the healthcare workers who died trying to help others live and beat COVID-19.
