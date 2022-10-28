Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
Rita Theresa Eckardt, 82, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Rita Theresa Eckardt (1940 – 2022) Rita Theresa Eckardt, 82, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of George J. Eckardt. Rita was born in Camden, N.J., on March 2, 1940 to the late Herbert and Mary (Walkowski) Alleborn. She was an administrative assistant for several years at Villanova University. Rita was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. She was an avid reader, canine lover and truly enjoyed decorating. Rita’s proudest moments were being with her children and watching her grandchildren succeed.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lower Saucon Township
Arriving officers found the victim next to his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Quakertown, PA
Quakertown is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and is situated in the northeastern part of Upper Bucks County. It was originally known as “The Great Swamp” and “Richland Center”; it wasn’t until 1803 that Quakertown was declared the settlement’s official name. The town...
Times News
Paranormal group investigates area sightings
David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday morning in Allentown
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday morning in Allentown, the city’s police department said. The incident occurred at around 5:47 a.m. on Sunday, according to Allentown Police Captain Alicia Conjour, at the intersection of Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
Times News
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua
Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade rolls along from N.J. to Pa. celebrating 40th year
A host of ghouls, goblins and ghosts lined the streets of downtown Phillipsburg and Easton to celebrate the annual Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade. Kids in costumes of all shapes, sizes and scares descended upon the downtowns of the neighboring cities for the 40th edition of the annual dual parade, which started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ended in Easton’s Centre Square.
Trial starts Monday for man accused of rape, 3 break-ins at homes of Lehigh, Lafayette women
A Bethlehem man will stand trial Monday for breaking into the homes of Lehigh and Lafayette students, raping one of them and attempting to sexually assault two others. Jury selection in the trial of 36-year-old Clement Swaby is scheduled for the morning in Northampton County Court, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson.
local21news.com
Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
morethanthecurve.com
Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton
MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
WFMZ-TV Online
Blast reported as fire destroys Easton home
EASTON, Pa. -- Sylvia Nielsen was nearby when she said a house went up in flames a block away from her on Ann Street in Easton early Saturday morning. There were reports of a possible explosion. "I was trying to see out the window and I looked across the street...
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
WNEP-TV 16
Monroe County Veterans' Day Parade
The annual Monroe County Veterans' Day Parade will be held on November 6th. It kicks off at 1pm at Stroudsburg High School and ends with festivities at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg.
Woman dead after crash in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Scranton Saturday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. along the North Scranton Expressway near the Oak Street Exit. Police say the woman's car went off the road and rolled over several times. She died later at the...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
sauconsource.com
Teresa M. Romaine, 57, of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Teresa M. Romaine, 57, of Lower Saucon Township died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of John E. (Jack) Romaine. Teresa was born in Mozambique to Arminio and Maria Laurinda Lopes, both in Portugal, and came to the United States when she was 10. She graduated from the University of Massachussettes with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and worked in various engineering, IT and project management positions throughout her career. She worked at Johnson & Johnson for 30 years, the last 15 as a Project Manager in Spring House, Pa. She loved to travel and especially the beach. The joy of her life was the dedication to her twin daughters.
WNEP-TV 16
The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
Fatal crash reported at Routes 512 and 248 in Bath
UPDATE: The roads reopened just after 8:30 a.m., police said. INITIAL REPORTING: One person died after a crash early Monday morning in Bath, Pennsylvania State Police report. The two-vehicle wreck at Route 512 and East Northampton Street was reported at 4:55 a.m., a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor said. The...
Man wounded in early morning stabbing in Easton, police say
A 43-year-old man was wounded when he was stabbed in the back shortly after midnight Friday in Easton’s West Ward, city police said. Officers responding to a disturbance call shortly before 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Pearl Street found the 43-year-old victim bleeding from the wound in the first block of North Oak Street, the police department said in a news release.
Geisinger-St. Luke's opens third location in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Medical professionals spent Wednesday morning at the Geisinger- St. Luke's ribbon-cutting for a new health center in Pottsville. The facility has been caring for patients since mid-August, but officials celebrated the partnership between Geisinger and St.Luke's on Wednesday. The former site of the McCann school of...
