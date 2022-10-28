ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Shelly

By Melanie Christopher
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EaSKh_0iqLAw6u00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Shelly is a border collie mix dog. She is about seven years old but is really little and does not look her age. The border collie can be seen in spots. She is a herding breed and would not be well in a house with a lot of small children playing football in the front yard.

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Gretta

Shelly is not fond with cats or other dogs. She needs to be the only dog.

If you are interested in adopting Shelly, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page , or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Trick-or-treating held at Trick Street in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in Ridgeland celebrated Halloween a little early at Township Colony on Saturday. The rain didn’t keep kids from dressing up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treating at this year’s Trick Street. Kids of all ages were excited to grab candy and other sweet treats from shop owners. Some stores also […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market hosts first Halloween event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time, the Mississippi Farmers Market hosted a Halloween extravaganza. The event featured food, live music and over 30 vendors. Kids were able to get their faces painted and could participate in a costume contest. A variety of items were sold, so there was something for everyone. “We’ve had […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

NO BONES ABOUT IT: Mississippi couple turns 12-foot skeleton into neighborhood icon

In one Mississippi neighborhood, there is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe has been on display in their front yard for the last 12 months for a simple reason.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Board to be established for LeFleur East Business Improvement District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The next step for the LeFleur East Business Improvement District is the establishment of a board to oversee the funds for the district. The Northside Sun reported business leader Warren Speed will chair the board and will be responsible for asking leaders in the district to volunteer to serve. LeFleur East […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Meet Jaden Ford: A young man with a mighty voice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News met Jaden Ford earlier this month at a Jackson neighborhood National Night Out. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted the outdoor event, and Jaden was busy helping to set up the event. One of our reporters asked him why he thought this crime prevention program was so important. […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: Let’s Go Ghouls — Vicksburg’s homes go all-out for Halloween

It’s a tell-tell sign from the displays in yards, Vicksburg has a lot of “spirits.”. Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Warren Central High hosts trunk-or-treat for kids

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On this spooky season, students at Warren Central High hosted a trunk-or-treat for elementary students in the Vicksburg area with the help of the community. Ghosts and goblins made their way through the parking lot of Beechwood Elementary for some Halloween fun. Warren Central High’s National Honor Society hosted the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
BevNET.com

Cathead Distillery Honors Late Blues Musician with Limited Release Bourbon

JACKSON, Miss.— Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is proud to support Music Maker Foundation and their mission to tend the roots of American Music with a 2022 limited release of Tintype Old Soul Bourbon, Series 1. Aged for seven years and bottled at cask strength, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is uncut and unfiltered—just like the blues artist it honors. The bottle’s label features a tintype photograph of blues vocalist legend Captain Luke Mayer and is a 2022 release of the first edition in the distillery’s Tintype series.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours. The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 59-year-old Vicksburg man

UPDATE: 10/30/2022 1:40 p.m. VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Michael Amos. He has been located and is safe. VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Michael Amos of Vicksburg. MBI officials said he’s five feet […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Batesville Manufacturing partnered with United Way of West Central Mississippi to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the two companies visited Cedars Head Start and Kings Head Start to kick off the county’s participation in the library. More than 125 students were enrolled in […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies in crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a single-car crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway. They said C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, was driving a 2011 GMC […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County

One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Heavy rain floods Pemberton shopping center parking lot

Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close. The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy