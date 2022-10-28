Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Underwood praises Clark’s debut: “I was very impressed”
WCIA — One of the most anticipated freshman classes in Illinois basketball history finally made their debut, and they did not disappoint the crowd at State Farm Center Friday night. In the exhibition win over Quincy, Illini freshmen combined for 31 points and 17 rebounds. Ty Rodgers had nine rebounds coming off the bench, but […]
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Parker, 4-star forward, sets commitment date, includes 1 B1G program in top 5
Kris Parker, a 2023 4-star forward, has whittled his schools list to 5 and set a commitment date. The 6-foot-6 standout will choose between Illinois, Florida State, Mizzou, Alabama and UCF on Dec. 12. Parker would represent Illinois’ 2nd highest rated recruit in the 2023 cycle should he commit to...
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown leads nation, continues record-breaking pace for Illinois through Week 9
Chase Brown continues to lead the nation in rushing. The star RB for Illinois now has 1,208 rushing yards after collecting 149 more against Nebraska in Week 9. In addition to his total yardage, Brown has 36 runs of 10+ yards, the most in the nation for a Power 5 player. Brown also leads the Power 5 in yards after contact with 707 such yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Sydney Brown, Illinois DB, receives Shrine Bowl honor for Week 9 performance
Sydney Brown was named the Breakout Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the East-West Shrine Bowl on Monday morning. Brown, a senior defensive back from London, Ontario, had a team-high 6 tackles, 4 solo tackles, and 2 interceptions in Illinois’ game against Nebraska on Saturday. Brown, the 6-foot,...
Illinois Basketball: 2024 target takes an Illini unofficial visit
Illinois basketball continues to look for players who could help the program in the future. Brad Underwood and the Illini coaching staff have done a great job building out recruiting classes since they arrived in Champaign. This great recruiting ability is why we are one of the favorites to win the Big Ten again this season.
Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football: Bret Bielema works his familiar winning formula in Year 2 in Champaign
They just keep winning and winning. No one, and I mean NO ONE had Illinois contending in the B1G West. Yet here we are at the end of October, and look who’s perched atop the West standings. Illinois, (7-1, 4-1) took down another conference foe Saturday in methodical fashion....
saturdaytradition.com
Travis Vokolek addresses Nebraska's shortcomings in Week 9 loss to Illinois
Travis Vokolek was optimistic about the chances for Nebraska’s offense to account for a big game against the top-ranked scoring defense in the nation. Outside of one big scoring play, Nebraska’s offense had a lackluster performance in the 26-9 home loss to Illinois. After the game, Vokolek opened...
Illinois Football: Crystal Ball has Illini flipping 3-star edge rusher
Illinois football could be in the process of flipping a recruit for the class of 2023. Bret Bielema put together a solid class of 2022 for the Illini that ranked in the top 50. He is now trying to add the finishing pieces to the 2023 class so that group can also finish in the top 50.
1 injured following crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
Danville car show honoring late student
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter. But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
WAND TV
Teenager shot in the back in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
I-74 ramp at Danville to close for bridge repairs
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The I-74 ramp over Lynch Road in Danville will close on Monday for bridge repairs. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work will start on Oct. 31 and is expected to finish by Nov. 4. IDOT officials said drivers can expect delays for trips through the area. IDOT encourages travelers […]
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
Champaign friends bake cake for Urbana first responders
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign friends sent a cake to Urbana first responders on Friday. They spent three days backing and decorating this Halloween-themed cake. It made the perfect timing for First Responders Day on October 28.
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
WAND TV
Three men killed in Homer crash identified
HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the names of three men involved in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night near Homer. The driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, Illinois, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, were reportedly driving north on Homer Lake Road when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a building and a tree near 2512 Homer Lake Road North.
newschannel20.com
Man charged with molesting unconscious patient in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Wisconsin man is facing charges after Urbana police say he molested a patient at Carle Foundation Hospital. Patrick L. Hell, 32, was charged on Friday with criminal sexual abuse. Hell is reportedly a traveling respiratory therapist who inappropriately touches a female patient who was...
Comments / 0