miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
Illness forces closure of Miami County child care service Monday
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Dayton Book Fair needs books! And teapots!
It’s a hive of activity at the offices of Dayton’s Book Fair Foundation as volunteers prepare for their 51st sale Nov. 11-14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The mission of the Book Fair Foundation, Inc. is to receive and collect donated books which are resold through an annual book fair and other channels in order to raise money for a variety of charitable interests.
Sidney Daily News
Women in STEMM Expo held at Edison
PIQUA – Edison State Community College will be hosting the 15th annual Women in STEMM Expo from 9 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The expo is open to junior high and high school students in the Miami Valley. There will be about 400 young women in attendance. According to a press release, “the event is designed to help increase awareness and boost interest within science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) career fields among young women.”
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
Sidney Daily News
‘Eat more chikin’ not candy
Warren Hale, 8 months old, is really amazed by his first trick or treat Saturday at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County’s trunk or treat event . As he watched the trick or treaters walk by him, he was ready to hand them candy from the candy bowl while encouraging them to “eat more chikin.” Warren is the son of Alex and Emily Hale, of Bellefontaine.
Sidney Daily News
Trunk or treat
Jim Painter, of Sidney, hands out treats to Corey Belt, 6, son of Rick Belt, of Sidne,y and Monica Shropshire, of DeGraff. Larry Donahue, of Sidney, hands out treats to Owen Murray, 11, son of Daniel and Mandy Murray, of Sidney. Trick or treat candy can’t compete with a puppy...
Lima News
Bluffton grad to give talk on time with the Guardians
BLUFFTON — Estée Hemphill, the assistant director of service for the Cleveland Guardians, will present the forum “Impact Players: The Teammates Behind the Decisions” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. Hemphill graduated from Bluffton in 2013 and will...
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
dayton.com
White Castle: 5 things to know as Ohio plant completes expansion
Company celebrates $27M Vandalia construction project that began in July 2021 and was completed this summer. White Castle celebrated the recently completed expansion of the chain’s food manufacturing facility in Vandalia on Thursday morning, with state and local officials recognizing the restaurant‘s $27 million investment. Here’s five things...
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Dog Shelter….Meet Maverick
This very handsome fella is looking for a new home after his previous owners never came looking for him! Maverick is possibly around 4-6 years old and is not fixed yet. He could be a Pit mix type dog that weighs about 55 lbs. Maverick maybe a little shy at first but usually warms up quickly. He is very friendly, likes attention and seems to be good with most other dogs. He is currently up to date on vaccines and tested negative for heartworm. If interested in checking out Maverick, you can Facebook message or call (419) 523-8617 to setup an appointment. Adoption hours are Thursdays from Noon – 1 pm and Saturdays from 9 am – 10 am. Adoption fee is only $70 which includes dog license. Let’s help Maverick find a new forever home soon!
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
A little bit of frost in the mornings apparently isn’t enough to ward off some nasty thorns. Rose: To area law enforcement officers, who’ve done a great job of connecting with children through various Halloween events in the region. We’ve witnessed you approaching children who have differing levels of receptivity to you, and you handled it like pros. These efforts will help build the trust a community needs with its law enforcement.
dayton.com
French-inspired eatery in Troy now serving savory crêpes
Oh Crêpe, a French-inspired eatery in Troy, is adding savory crêpes to its menu for guests to have a new lunch or dinner option. “I added savory crêpes because I want to be more of a traditional French crêperie that offers sweet and savory options,” said J.D.Winteregg, who owns the shop with his business partner, Seth Middleton. “We’re open all day, so we want people to know they can have lunch and dinner there as well - something delicious that won’t break the bank.”
Area LGBT nonprofit latest victim of catalytic converter thefts, expected to impact food deliveries
DAYTON — Dayton non-profit organization “Have a Gay Day” is having to set back their food delivery service after they said a catalytic converter was stolen from their van. Have a Gay Day works to “create a safe environment for the purpose of equality, education, and support...
RECALL ALERT: Pureed baby foods sold across the Miami Valley recalled
A Dayton-area baby food company has issued a voluntary recall of baby food products sold across the Miami Valley, according to the Warren County Health District. Taste-T-Love Baby Food is recalling all varieties of baby food puree packaged in 4 oz. squeeze pouches dated April 2022 to February 2023, the health district said.
Crews respond to a fire in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — Crews in Tipp City responded to reports of a fire late Sunday afternoon. >>Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium. Fire crews from the Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. at 890 E. Ginghamsburg Road, a Tipp City Fire spokesperson said.
Dayton Fall Harvest Festival to kick off today
DAYTON — The Dayton Fall Harvest Festival will kick off today at Kettering Field Complex. This Drive-thru event will happen on Monday, October 31 starting at 6:00 p.m. and going until 8:00 p.m. >>Autism Awareness: Blue Bucket Project helps make Halloween safe and fun!. Cars can begin lining up...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State to host open house in November
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting anopen house on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson student career center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
