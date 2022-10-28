ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients

PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Dayton Book Fair needs books! And teapots!

It’s a hive of activity at the offices of Dayton’s Book Fair Foundation as volunteers prepare for their 51st sale Nov. 11-14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The mission of the Book Fair Foundation, Inc. is to receive and collect donated books which are resold through an annual book fair and other channels in order to raise money for a variety of charitable interests.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Women in STEMM Expo held at Edison

PIQUA – Edison State Community College will be hosting the 15th annual Women in STEMM Expo from 9 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The expo is open to junior high and high school students in the Miami Valley. There will be about 400 young women in attendance. According to a press release, “the event is designed to help increase awareness and boost interest within science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) career fields among young women.”
PIQUA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help

On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

‘Eat more chikin’ not candy

Warren Hale, 8 months old, is really amazed by his first trick or treat Saturday at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County’s trunk or treat event . As he watched the trick or treaters walk by him, he was ready to hand them candy from the candy bowl while encouraging them to “eat more chikin.” Warren is the son of Alex and Emily Hale, of Bellefontaine.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Trunk or treat

Jim Painter, of Sidney, hands out treats to Corey Belt, 6, son of Rick Belt, of Sidne,y and Monica Shropshire, of DeGraff. Larry Donahue, of Sidney, hands out treats to Owen Murray, 11, son of Daniel and Mandy Murray, of Sidney. Trick or treat candy can’t compete with a puppy...
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

Bluffton grad to give talk on time with the Guardians

BLUFFTON — Estée Hemphill, the assistant director of service for the Cleveland Guardians, will present the forum “Impact Players: The Teammates Behind the Decisions” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. Hemphill graduated from Bluffton in 2013 and will...
BLUFFTON, OH
The Lima News

Movie to be filmed in Lima

LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
LIMA, OH
WLWT 5

All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati

Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

White Castle: 5 things to know as Ohio plant completes expansion

Company celebrates $27M Vandalia construction project that began in July 2021 and was completed this summer. White Castle celebrated the recently completed expansion of the chain’s food manufacturing facility in Vandalia on Thursday morning, with state and local officials recognizing the restaurant‘s $27 million investment. Here’s five things...
VANDALIA, OH
continentalenews.com

From the Putnam County Dog Shelter….Meet Maverick

This very handsome fella is looking for a new home after his previous owners never came looking for him! Maverick is possibly around 4-6 years old and is not fixed yet. He could be a Pit mix type dog that weighs about 55 lbs. Maverick maybe a little shy at first but usually warms up quickly. He is very friendly, likes attention and seems to be good with most other dogs. He is currently up to date on vaccines and tested negative for heartworm. If interested in checking out Maverick, you can Facebook message or call (419) 523-8617 to setup an appointment. Adoption hours are Thursdays from Noon – 1 pm and Saturdays from 9 am – 10 am. Adoption fee is only $70 which includes dog license. Let’s help Maverick find a new forever home soon!
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

A little bit of frost in the mornings apparently isn’t enough to ward off some nasty thorns. Rose: To area law enforcement officers, who’ve done a great job of connecting with children through various Halloween events in the region. We’ve witnessed you approaching children who have differing levels of receptivity to you, and you handled it like pros. These efforts will help build the trust a community needs with its law enforcement.
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

French-inspired eatery in Troy now serving savory crêpes

Oh Crêpe, a French-inspired eatery in Troy, is adding savory crêpes to its menu for guests to have a new lunch or dinner option. “I added savory crêpes because I want to be more of a traditional French crêperie that offers sweet and savory options,” said J.D.Winteregg, who owns the shop with his business partner, Seth Middleton. “We’re open all day, so we want people to know they can have lunch and dinner there as well - something delicious that won’t break the bank.”
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to a fire in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — Crews in Tipp City responded to reports of a fire late Sunday afternoon. >>Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium. Fire crews from the Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. at 890 E. Ginghamsburg Road, a Tipp City Fire spokesperson said.
TIPP CITY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Fall Harvest Festival to kick off today

DAYTON — The Dayton Fall Harvest Festival will kick off today at Kettering Field Complex. This Drive-thru event will happen on Monday, October 31 starting at 6:00 p.m. and going until 8:00 p.m. >>Autism Awareness: Blue Bucket Project helps make Halloween safe and fun!. Cars can begin lining up...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison State to host open house in November

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting anopen house on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson student career center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
PIQUA, OH

