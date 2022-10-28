Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Book of Mormon spreads the Good Word in Sacramento
The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.”. It’s “The Book of Mormon,”...
Mountain Democrat
MORE beauty along Placerville Drive
Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
Mountain Democrat
Anniversary: Russ and Grace Toliver
Russ and Grace Toliver, longtime residents of El Dorado County, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in late August with family traveling from throughout the country for a special party at the Smith Flat House. Little did they know when they first met at the age of 12 that they’d be...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 31
El Dorado Hills Town Center presents the Halloween Spooktacular, 3-6 p.m. with trick-or-treating for the kids, costume contest for kids and pets and a photo contest. For more information visit edhtowncenter.com/upcoming-events. The city of Placerville hosts Trick or Treat on Main Street, 4-6 p.m. Bring the whole family for festive...
Future of iconic Stockton movie theater uncertain after bankruptcy filing
STOCKTON, Calif. — For nearly two decades, walking on the bricks and cement underneath the pink and white dome of the iconic downtown Stockton Cineplex has meant it's movie time. But, the drama now involving the landmark downtown movie theater is taking place in a courtroom. In September, Regal...
Mountain Democrat
Chris Cain brings the blues to Sutter Creek
Among the greatest compliments a musician can receive is praise from his fellow artists. With more than three decades of touring and 14 previous albums, master blues guitarist and vocalist Chris Cain has earned his reputation as a musician’s musician. Since his first release in 1987, Cain has created...
Mountain Democrat
Extra Mile Heroes bring ‘vibrancy’
Placerville Mayor Kara Taylor proclaimed Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day and recognized four local residents as Extra Mile Heroes for all the good they do for the community. At last week’s City Council meeting Taylor read the proclamation from the dias, acknowledging the national movement of Extra Mile America and pointing out “that a special vibrancy exists within the entire community when its individual citizens collectively ‘go the extra mile.’”
roseville.ca.us
Native Plant Sale at the Maidu Museum
Join us for a celebration of native plants! Hundreds of native plants will be for sale from the Sacramento Valley and Redbud Chapters of the California Native Plant Society and Miridae's Mobile Nursery. Learn how Native American tribes have used these native plants for thousands of the generations and how today's tribes are revitalizing these traditions and local ecosystems.
Calaveras Enterprise
Portrait of a small town firefighting family
Mountain Democrat
Soroptimists offer scholarships
Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Applications are available online at bit.ly/LYDA-apply. The Placerville club will provide a $2,500...
Mountain Democrat
Best Car Wash: Splasherville Car Wash & Lube
Be it the normal dust and grime of the road or dirt and mud after a trip off the beaten path, eventually your car needs a little love and care. That’s where Splasherville Car Wash & Lube comes in. With a drive-through car wash and full-service cleaning for your vehicle’s interior as well, Splasherville will have your ride looking its best in no time. In addition to cleaning services, Splasherville offers oil changes.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Ghost town in Tuolumne County with spooky and intriguing past
CHINESE CAMP, Calif. — Near the junction of Highway 49 and Highway 120 in Tuolomne County sits a town that is essentially a ghost town when compared to its heyday. It also may be a perfect spot to visit for Halloween given its graveyard and the story about bones once buried there.
Mountain Democrat
6th graders plant trees in Caldor scar
Members of the South Tahoe Environmental Education Coalition on Oct. 21 hosted their “most popular” field trip for South Lake Tahoe sixth graders at Echo Lakes Sno-Park. STEEC, a collaborative network of more than 25 local agencies and nonprofits that work together to bring environmental programs to South Lake Tahoe schools, runs at least one field trip per grade per year. The sixth-grade program features tree planting with the Sugar Pine Foundation and has become a hit amongst the youth.
Mountain Democrat
Best Auto Parts: Riebes Auto Parts
If your car is clunkin’ maybe you should be thankin’ your lucky stars that you know where to go to get what it needs: Riebes, the Mountain Democrat readers’ choice for best place to get auto parts. The knowledgeable Riebes team is ready to find just the part you need. Located conveniently not far from Highway 50, your ailing auto should be able to cripple on in so you can come in and find the best fix. The NAPA auto parts dealer also has tools and equipment for heavy-duty trucks, marine and farming machinery.
Mountain Democrat
We need open minds on Placerville City Council
Placerville is a tremendous place to live, work, play and raise a family, though it is not without its challenges. I believe we need new council members that come to the table with open minds unencumbered by political affiliation. In that light I wholeheartedly endorse Paul Godwin for Placerville City Council. He is a smart, articulate man with an enthusiastic and positive vision for the way Placerville can manage its current challenges, while improving its position as a great place to live and work.
goldcountrymedia.com
Acres of Hope ReNew Stores reopens in Roseville for Christmas Extravaganza
For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, the Acres of Hope ReNew Stores have you covered. Acres of Hope focuses on helping women and children overcome cycles of homelessness and trauma. The ReNew Stores in Roseville is a thrift boutique offering a variety of items and has a mission "to fund Acres of Hope through a ministry of renewal and restoration," as all proceeds cover 40 percent of the financial support for main campus in Auburn.
Blind Woodland woman living alone in rundown home gets home makeover from neighbors
WOODLAND — More than a dozen people in a Woodland neighborhood teamed up to give a home makeover to a blind woman who never knew her home was falling apart."I've just been stunned. It's like I all of a sudden have a whole family here," said Faye Abbas, who has been blind since she was born and didn't realize how run down her home of 30+ years had become.Her neighbor, Paul Bridge, saw that she needed help, so he rounded up the community to fix it for free. Bridge says once he realized he had neighbors on board, he went...
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog's Precious Face While Enjoying a Train Ride Is Everything
A Sacramento, California animal shelter employee created a TikTok to show her life with all the animals she fosters. The videos are all so adorable so be sure you follow her at @fosterpetsofsac. One video, in particular, really captured our attention. This doggo named Jasper was originally a stray dog...
Mountain Democrat
Kids win with First Tee, Serrano Country Club partnership
Since 2007, Serrano Country Club and Parker Development have enlisted the help of its membership and resources to support First Tee Greater Sacramento. Over the years they have hosted more than 1,400 kids and teens for various events and raised more than $250,000. In addition, high school youth have benefited from equipment donations.
