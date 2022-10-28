Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes
RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
FATAL: Motorcycle rider thrown from bike, killed in SR-9 crash
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-9 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Gephardt Daily
Update: Woman in wheelchair hit by cement truck identified as Logan resident, 65
LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a woman who died after being hit by a cement truck while crossing Main Street in a motorized wheelchair Friday morning in Logan. Tina Marie Jackman, 65, of Logan, was crossing Main Street near 200 North about 9:50...
KSLTV
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there’s no doubt.
Gephardt Daily
Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by cement truck while crossing street in Logan
LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died after being hit by a cement truck while crossing Main Street in a motorized wheelchair Friday morning in Logan. The woman was crossing Main Street near 200 North about 9:50 a.m. in a Jazzy wheelchair when she was hit by a truck turning south onto Main Street, the Logan City Police Department stated in a news release.
Popular Taylorsville Halloween display, food drive to end after 18 years
A popular Halloween display that has helped bring in donations for the Utah Food Bank for years is sadly calling it quits.
Evacuations due to Sugar House apartment building fire lifted
Evacuated esidents near a massive fire at an apartment building under construction in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City were allowed to return home Sunday afternoon.
Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by cement truck near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing Main Street at the intersection of 200 North was fatally struck by a cement truck on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. as the adult female was crossing the street in a motorized Jazzy wheelchair. The cement truck turned right from 200 North and hit the vicim. ...
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Millcreek
One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Millcreek Saturday night.
Family of Utah boy hit by car while trick-or-treating begs drivers to be careful
It’s now been one year since a trick-or-treater was struck by a car in Taylorsville and later died from his injuries.
Gephardt Daily
More firefighters called to scene of Sugar House apartment blaze, burning since Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — More crews were called to the scene of the Sugar House apartment fire Saturday morning. “Additional firefighting resources being sent to the scene to help mitigate flare ups and smoke from debris,” says a tweet issued at 11:20 a.m. by the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
Main Street to close at 2 p.m. Monday for Halloween
The annual Howl-O-Ween on Main Street, hosted by the Historic Park City Alliance, returns on Monday from 3-6. Main Street and Heber Avenue will close to vehicles from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Swede Alley will be one-way northbound during the same timeframe. Halloween on Main has historically drawn...
Street-side argument leads to shooting in West Valley
One woman was taken to the hospital after a street-side argument lead to a shooting early Sunday morning.
kjzz.com
Firefighters called back out to site of massive Sugar House fire after multiple flare-ups
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Firefighters have been called back out to the Sugar House construction site to combat flare-ups that broke out four days after a massive fire destroyed the complex building built. Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said crews were called back out to...
kslnewsradio.com
Some Sugar House residents unable to move back in as fire continues to smolder
SALT LAKE CITY – It has been three days since a fire engulfed a construction site in Sugar House, displacing residents in nearby apartments. Fire crews are still on the scene because the fire continues to burn in the rubble. Officials are working to let some residents back in...
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
Wasatch Plants: Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah — Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.) is an evergreen shrub native to Utah. The plant produces two crops of leaves each year; the spring leaves replace the […]
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
