Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search continues for man involved in Roseville crash, son of woman found dead addresses rumors
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – As police continue to search for the man driving with the body of a woman in the bed of his truck in Roseville, the woman’s son has come forward to set the story straight. Police found the body of a 62-year-old woman in the bed...
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks closure after Detroit man shot and killed during candlelight vigil
Eric Reed, a.k.a. "Boss" was murdered on September 12, 2014. Eric was at a candlelight vigil when an altercation occurred between a family member and an unknown male. Shots were fired, and six people were shot. Three people survived, and three were killed, including Eric.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
St. Clair County woman charged with killing Good Samaritan in hit-and-run
A St. Clair County woman has been charged after she struck and killed a Good Samaritan – a woman who went out into the road to help with a previous crash.
WNEM
Davison woman killed in hit and run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
Man allegedly fires 4 shots at fleeing woman after she pushes gun away during carjacking
DETROIT – A Detroit man allegedly fired four shots at a woman as she fled from him after he held a gun to her head in an attempted to carjack her earlier this month, authorities announced. That was the second of two alleged carjackings in 24 hours, according to...
fox2detroit.com
Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said. The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police identify person of interest involved in east side triple shooting
DETROIT – Detroit Police have identified a person of interest in a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday on the city’s eastside. The shooting happened outside The Black Door event hall at Warren Avenue and Woodhall Street around 4:30 p.m. Cpt. Jordan Hall said...
'She was everything to all of us': Prayer service will honor Eastpointe woman who was killed while working as a Lyft driver
A prayer service has been announced by the family of Dina May Terrell, an Eastpointe woman who was murdered by a customer while working as Lyft driver.
Fighting understaffing, Wayne County moves juveniles to vacant jail
Amidst unfolding chaos inside Wayne County’s juvenile detention facility, the county recently vacated the building that has long housed some of its most violent youth.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte police upset parolee arrested after chase with rap sheet allowed bond
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A high-speed pursuit of a parolee ended in Downtown Detroit last week, but it's what happened after officers arrested the driver, that has the Wyandotte Police Department fuming. "On the 23rd that's when he was arraigned in front of Magistrate Rodney Johnson and ultimately a...
MSP investigating a hit & run accident
(CBS DETROIT) - MSP is investigating an early morning hit and run accident that happened near the I-696 ramp near Coolidge in Oak Park. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received 911 calls reporting a man lying on the freeway.Upon the arrival of MSP Troopers and Oak Park Public Safety, they located a man on the right shoulder near a car. Bystanders on scene stated that they did not see or hear the crash, but only found the unresponsive man lying in the road after he was struck. The man was later pulled off the road and onto the shoulder. He was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital.Preliminary information from possible witnesses state that a dark colored car may have been the suspect vehicle. Troopers are continuing their investigation and advising the public to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740 regarding any information about this incident.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police seek driver who left teen hospitalized after hitting them on Michigan Avenue
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are searching for the driver who left a teenager with serious injuries after striking them on Michigan Avenue and fleeing the scene. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Sept. 16 on Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive. Officials said a teenager was crossing the northbound...
Detroit News
Macomb County prosecutor seeks in-person mental health evaluations at jail
The Macomb County prosecutor is advocating for that part of the proposed 2023 county budget should include allocations for in-person psychiatric evaluations at the county jail in order to ensure those who require mental health care receive it. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said the evaluations would not only save...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found in truck bed turns minor Macomb County fender-bender into major police investigation
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police said they were investigating a minor fender-bender Thursday in Macomb County when they discovered a body in the bed of a truck. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville. Officers said a pickup...
Comments / 1