fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said. The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.
WOODHAVEN, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating a hit & run accident

(CBS DETROIT) -  MSP is investigating an early morning hit and run accident that happened near the I-696 ramp near Coolidge in Oak Park. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received 911 calls reporting a man lying on the freeway.Upon the arrival of MSP Troopers and Oak Park Public Safety, they located a man on the right shoulder near a car. Bystanders on scene stated that they did not see or hear the crash, but only found the unresponsive man lying in the road after he was struck. The man was later pulled off the road and onto the shoulder. He was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital.Preliminary information from possible witnesses state that a dark colored car may have been the suspect vehicle. Troopers are continuing their investigation and advising the public to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740 regarding any information about this incident.
OAK PARK, MI

