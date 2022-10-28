ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7uMv_0iqL9RMt00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours.

The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October 31 below:

  • Brookhaven: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Columbia : 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Crystal Springs : 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Hattiesburg : 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Laurel : 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Magee: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Mendenhall : 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Pearl: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Petal: 4:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sumrall: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Vicksburg : 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
