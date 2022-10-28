What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours.
The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October 31 below:
- Brookhaven: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Columbia : 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Crystal Springs : 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Hattiesburg : 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Laurel : 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Magee: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Mendenhall : 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Pearl: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Petal: 4:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sumrall: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Vicksburg : 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
