mainebiz.biz
Growing wealth management firm to relocate headquarters to Gardiner
A financial planning and investment advisory firm headquartered in Hallowell will relocate to Gardiner to accommodate its growing team. Kennebec Offices LLC bought 1 Brunswick Ave. and a neighboring parking lot at 348 Water St. from Peter Johnson for $450,000. Matthew Pouliot of Pouliot Real Estate and Ben Spencer of...
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library
Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich, state to talk Station 46 Bridge, traffic signal Nov. 15
Maine Department of Transportation officials will return to Woolwich to update residents on the Station 46 Bridge Replacement Project and a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the gymnasium of Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road. “The select...
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
More electric school buses coming to Maine
WELLS, Maine — Over the next year, Maine will be getting nearly three dozen more electric-vehicle school buses, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. On Monday, October 31, regional administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency David Cash met with community members at Wells Junior High School to announce a $13.3 million grant that will help 13 Maine school districts buy 34 zero-emissions school buses.
WGME
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
WPFO
Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
WMTW
Maine Democrats, Gov. Janet Mills kick off "Roe-vember" with abortion rights rally in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine -- Nov. 1, 2022 — One week before Election Day, Maine Democrats are rallying on an issue they believe will help re-elect Governor Janet Mills and keep Democratic majorities in the state legislature -- abortion rights. Maine Democrats are calling this month "Roe-vember" to remind voters of...
mainebiz.biz
Cumberland County restaurant operator fined $102K for violating federal labor laws
An operator of three southern Maine eateries has paid $102,000 to the U.S. Department of Labor for violating federal labor laws, the agency said Monday. El Grand Rodeo, the owner of El Rodeo in South Portland, El Rodeo Brunswick in Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, was ordered to pay $51,217 in restored tips and back wages, plus that same amount in liquidated damages, for denying 25 workers their full overtime wages or illegally keeping portions of their earned tips.
WMTW
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Maine?
There are several places in Maine to find excellent secondhand goods, but choosing the best one for your needs and budget is essential. Fortunately, most shops have websites where you can learn more about their products and prices. There are also plenty of consignment shops in the state, and you can find items that are unique or hard to find anywhere else.
amjamboafrica.com
Iraqi Community Center in Maine
We, at the Iraqi Community Center in Maine, have embarked on an enormous effort to educate voters, many of whom are first time voters, about elections and to encourage participation in the upcoming midterm elections. We hired six bilingual canvassers to knock on doors, engage Iraqi American voters about the...
Do You Know What the Tree Streets of Lewiston Are?
I heard someone reference, 'the Tree Streets' and I had no idea what they were talking about. Unfortunately, it was a derogatory reference. Something to the effect of,. Oh, they must live in the Tree Streets. I did a little digging about the name and found some really sad things...
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
mainepublic.org
New overnight warming shelter opening in church for unhoused Augusta residents
A new overnight warming shelter is opening on Tuesday night in Augusta. The emergency shelter, housed at the city's South Parish Congregational Church, was approved by the city in September. It's largely being funding by federal relief dollars and a grant from the United Way of Kennebec Valley. The church's...
What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop ‘n Save in Gray?
Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
lcnme.com
Wiscasset Woman Wins October Photo Contest
Readers selected Kate Bryant’s photo of her horse, Wade, as the winner of the October #LCNme365 photo contest. Bryant, of Wiscasset, captured the photo of the 25-year-old Quarter Horse in front of a tree in full fall colors using her iPhone. “I always try to take a picture in...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
