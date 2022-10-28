ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casco, ME

mainebiz.biz

Growing wealth management firm to relocate headquarters to Gardiner

A financial planning and investment advisory firm headquartered in Hallowell will relocate to Gardiner to accommodate its growing team. Kennebec Offices LLC bought 1 Brunswick Ave. and a neighboring parking lot at 348 Water St. from Peter Johnson for $450,000. Matthew Pouliot of Pouliot Real Estate and Ben Spencer of...
GARDINER, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich, state to talk Station 46 Bridge, traffic signal Nov. 15

Maine Department of Transportation officials will return to Woolwich to update residents on the Station 46 Bridge Replacement Project and a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the gymnasium of Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road. “The select...
WOOLWICH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

More electric school buses coming to Maine

WELLS, Maine — Over the next year, Maine will be getting nearly three dozen more electric-vehicle school buses, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. On Monday, October 31, regional administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency David Cash met with community members at Wells Junior High School to announce a $13.3 million grant that will help 13 Maine school districts buy 34 zero-emissions school buses.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
OXFORD, ME
mainebiz.biz

Cumberland County restaurant operator fined $102K for violating federal labor laws

An operator of three southern Maine eateries has paid $102,000 to the U.S. Department of Labor for violating federal labor laws, the agency said Monday. El Grand Rodeo, the owner of El Rodeo in South Portland, El Rodeo Brunswick in Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, was ordered to pay $51,217 in restored tips and back wages, plus that same amount in liquidated damages, for denying 25 workers their full overtime wages or illegally keeping portions of their earned tips.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Maine?

There are several places in Maine to find excellent secondhand goods, but choosing the best one for your needs and budget is essential. Fortunately, most shops have websites where you can learn more about their products and prices. There are also plenty of consignment shops in the state, and you can find items that are unique or hard to find anywhere else.
MAINE STATE
amjamboafrica.com

Iraqi Community Center in Maine

We, at the Iraqi Community Center in Maine, have embarked on an enormous effort to educate voters, many of whom are first time voters, about elections and to encourage participation in the upcoming midterm elections. We hired six bilingual canvassers to knock on doors, engage Iraqi American voters about the...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Do You Know What the Tree Streets of Lewiston Are?

I heard someone reference, 'the Tree Streets' and I had no idea what they were talking about. Unfortunately, it was a derogatory reference. Something to the effect of,. Oh, they must live in the Tree Streets. I did a little digging about the name and found some really sad things...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop ‘n Save in Gray?

Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
GRAY, ME
lcnme.com

Wiscasset Woman Wins October Photo Contest

Readers selected Kate Bryant’s photo of her horse, Wade, as the winner of the October #LCNme365 photo contest. Bryant, of Wiscasset, captured the photo of the 25-year-old Quarter Horse in front of a tree in full fall colors using her iPhone. “I always try to take a picture in...
WISCASSET, ME

