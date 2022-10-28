The Roquan Smith era is officially over in Chicago. The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles shocked the NFL world on Halloween, dealing the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second and fifth-round pick just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears dealt pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO