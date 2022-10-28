Read full article on original website
whtc.com
Motorist Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Chicago Drive
HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – A 38-year-old Hudsonville woman as injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeff Steigenga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Chicago Drive (M-121) and 36th Avenue at 8:35 AM. That was where the eastbound vehicle, driven by the unnamed woman, apparently drove through a red light, and her vehicle was hit by a southbound vehicle, driven by an unnamed 37-year-old Dorr man.
whtc.com
Early Morning Crash Results In Injuries
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – Monday at 7:40am, The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two car injury accident on 68th Ave near Agri Dr. Investigation shows that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning West onto Agri Dr. A 32 year old male driving a 2005 Ford E20 Econoline van did not see that traffic was slowing, and could not stop in time to avoid hitting a 22 year old female driving a 2015 Chrysler 200. The driver of the car was injured, and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the van was not injured. 68th Ave was closed in both directions for about 20 min during cleanup of the crash.
Grand Rapids woman, 28, killed in head-on crash on East Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was killed and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Grand Rapids Twp., Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3:05 a.m. Police believe a 28-year-old woman from...
Crash involving Kent ISD school bus in Walker results in minor injuries
WALKER, Mich. — A car crashed into a Kent Intermediate School District bus Monday morning. The collision happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. near the corner of 3 Mile and Alpine Avenue in Walker. Walker Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a car turned left in front of the bus...
Two cars exchange gunfire at Rivertown mall, no injuries reported
There were no reported injuries when people in two cars exchanged gunfire at RiverTown Crossings on Saturday, police say.
townbroadcast.com
Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino
The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
Road construction to close portion of U.S. 31 in Holland starting Monday
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – As part of a road work project, a portion of U.S. 31 will undergo a total closure starting this week, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. Southbound U.S. 31, between 32nd Street and M-40, in the city of Holland is scheduled to close beginning 9...
Grandville police investigate shooting in the Rivertown Mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., and police say two cars had exchanged gunfire at the lower north parking lot. The cars had fled by the...
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Thursday evening in Grand Rapids. Authorities confirmed that several people sustained injuries due to the accident.
17-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Barry County (Barry County, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Barry County. Officials confirmed that a 17-year-old died and 3 others were injured due to the motor vehicle accident.
EB I-196 in Grand Rapids reopens after semi-truck crash
The eastbound lanes of I-196 in Grand Rapids are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
WILX-TV
No major injuries in rollover truck crash on I-96
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A truck crash on I-96 caused lane closures Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, a westbound truck left the highway near M-44 and overturned. Police said the driver was not seriously injured. The left lanes of both west and eastbound I-96 were closed for several hours...
WILX-TV
Lumber falls from truck in Kent County, killing driver
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a load of lumber fell from his trailer. The incident happened in Grandville, just southwest of Grand Rapids. According to the Grandville Police Department, the trailer was being unloaded at Standale Lumber on Franklin Street at about 11 a.m. when lumber fell and struck the driver.
Fire crews: Animals escape barn fire at Ottawa Co. farm
Emergency crews responded to a massive barn fire in Ottawa County Friday after flames broke out at 2nd Chance Farm in Robinson Township, near Grand Haven.
Truck driver killed when lumber falls from vehicle in Michigan
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A truck driver died Wednesday when he was struck by lumber that fell off his vehicle as it was being unloaded in a Michigan city, authorities said. Levi Linton, 51, of Ontario, Canada, died Wednesday at Standale Lumber in Grandville, located southwest of Grand Rapids, the Grandville Police Department said in a news release posted to Facebook.
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
Driver who intentionally ran red light at 97 mph, causing fatal crash, headed to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who police say was driving 97 mph when he intentionally ran a red light, causing a fatal crash, has been sentenced to a minimum 17 years in prison for second-degree murder. Ruben Isabel Cavasos, 43, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Kent County Circuit...
Passenger, 17, dies in single-car crash in West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. A car was driving on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road around 11 p.m., Oct. 26, when the driver lost control and overturned into a corn field in Baltimore Township, Michigan State Police said. A 17-year-old...
whtc.com
Teen Slams Pickup Truck Into SUV in West Olive, Sending Two Seniors to Hospital
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – An elderly couple from Holland was injured after a two-vehicle collision in West Olive on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, a 71-year-old woman was driving a SUV southbound on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street shortly before 11 AM. As she was slowing down to turn left into a private drive, another southbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Allendale man, attempted to pass and slammed into the SUV, pinning the woman and an 81-year-old male passenger.
WWMTCw
Charges authorized for teen behind wheel of deadly crash with gravel truck
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenage boy accused of causing a crash that killed a teenage passenger has been arrested on reckless driving charges, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The deadly crash happened Aug. 17 at Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue outside Hudsonville, investigators said. Disguised: Man...
