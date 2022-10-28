ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

whtc.com

Motorist Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Chicago Drive

HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – A 38-year-old Hudsonville woman as injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeff Steigenga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Chicago Drive (M-121) and 36th Avenue at 8:35 AM. That was where the eastbound vehicle, driven by the unnamed woman, apparently drove through a red light, and her vehicle was hit by a southbound vehicle, driven by an unnamed 37-year-old Dorr man.
whtc.com

Early Morning Crash Results In Injuries

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – Monday at 7:40am, The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two car injury accident on 68th Ave near Agri Dr. Investigation shows that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning West onto Agri Dr. A 32 year old male driving a 2005 Ford E20 Econoline van did not see that traffic was slowing, and could not stop in time to avoid hitting a 22 year old female driving a 2015 Chrysler 200. The driver of the car was injured, and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the van was not injured. 68th Ave was closed in both directions for about 20 min during cleanup of the crash.
townbroadcast.com

Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino

The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
WILX-TV

No major injuries in rollover truck crash on I-96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A truck crash on I-96 caused lane closures Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, a westbound truck left the highway near M-44 and overturned. Police said the driver was not seriously injured. The left lanes of both west and eastbound I-96 were closed for several hours...
WILX-TV

Lumber falls from truck in Kent County, killing driver

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a load of lumber fell from his trailer. The incident happened in Grandville, just southwest of Grand Rapids. According to the Grandville Police Department, the trailer was being unloaded at Standale Lumber on Franklin Street at about 11 a.m. when lumber fell and struck the driver.
WHIO Dayton

Truck driver killed when lumber falls from vehicle in Michigan

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A truck driver died Wednesday when he was struck by lumber that fell off his vehicle as it was being unloaded in a Michigan city, authorities said. Levi Linton, 51, of Ontario, Canada, died Wednesday at Standale Lumber in Grandville, located southwest of Grand Rapids, the Grandville Police Department said in a news release posted to Facebook.
MLive

Passenger, 17, dies in single-car crash in West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. A car was driving on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road around 11 p.m., Oct. 26, when the driver lost control and overturned into a corn field in Baltimore Township, Michigan State Police said. A 17-year-old...
whtc.com

Teen Slams Pickup Truck Into SUV in West Olive, Sending Two Seniors to Hospital

OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – An elderly couple from Holland was injured after a two-vehicle collision in West Olive on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, a 71-year-old woman was driving a SUV southbound on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street shortly before 11 AM. As she was slowing down to turn left into a private drive, another southbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Allendale man, attempted to pass and slammed into the SUV, pinning the woman and an 81-year-old male passenger.
