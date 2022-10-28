Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader
Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the season with a stout defensive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua Tagovailoa and company jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the half. The second half yielded very little action from either side as the Dolphins cruised to a six-point win.
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
Chiefs Running Back Announces He Wants To Be Released
In an effort to bolster their running game, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones in the offseason. And yet, he hasn't received any playing time this season. Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC, has not been able to crack Kansas City's rotation at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News
Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
Look: Bizarre Penalty Call Is Going Viral On Sunday
An NFL referee's bizarre penalty call is going viral on social media on Sunday afternoon. A "Delay of Game" penalty was called on Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers. The Eagles defensive lineman was called for the penalty because what he...
Antonio Brown explains why he is selling disrespectful Gisele T-shirt
Even though Tom Brady has been nothing but supportive, at least publicly, of Antonio Brown, that did not stop Brown from making some disrespectful moves in response to Brady’s divorce. Brown is selling a T-shirt featuring a photo of Gisele Bundchen hugging him after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8
One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today
Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
