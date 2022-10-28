ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers

Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
THREE RIVERS, MI
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated

Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
MARSHALL, MI
20 Things To Do In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo got its name from a Potawatomi word and shares it with the Kalamazoo river, which runs through the city. Legend has it that the name originates from a word meaning “boiling water”, which referred to a race held in the Fall by the Native Americans where they had to sprint to the river and back before a pot of water reached its boiling point.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Martin Hardware closing its doors after 70 years

Martin Hardware will begin a store closing Monday, Oct. 31, after being in business for 70 years. The downtown Martin business was founded by former Fire Chief Everett “Gil” Gilson in 1952 and then taken over by Dona and Jodie Gilson in 2014 after his death in an ORV accident in Watson Township.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE

