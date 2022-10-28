Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thousands gather in Milham Park for Kzoo Park’s annual Halloween Forrest
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park was transformed Saturday, Oct. 29, into a wonderland full of tricks and treats as families gathered for the annual Halloween Forrest. Kzoo Parks hosted the annual event, where families are able to trick or treat while playing different games such as skeleton racing and tombstone toss at the park on East Kilgore Road.
The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers
Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
wtvbam.com
Branch County gets ready for trick-or-treat and other Halloween activities on Monday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Trick-or-treating will take place throughout Branch County on Monday evening. Besides the door-to-door dash for candy, other Halloween activities are planned with some returning following the COVID-19 pandemic. In the City of Coldwater, trick or treating will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00...
swmichigandining.com
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)
I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
It’s not open yet, but Jackson Pizza Factory is giving back with free Halloween event
JACKSON, MI – The restaurant has not reopened yet, but the owner of Jackson Pizza Factory is hosting a Halloween event to give back to the community. Owner Brent Harmon is putting on the free Halloween event from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, outside the restaurant, 800 N. Waterloo St., for families to stop by when they are trick-or-treating.
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated
Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
KalamaTopia returns to Kalamazoo in November
If you're looking to gift local, consider heading to Kalamazoo for KalamaTopia on November 4th from 5-9.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Springport’s Hotel Tavern is a ‘meat and potato kind of bar’
SPRINGPORT, MI – Owning a restaurant and bar is something Dana Hatt has wanted to do for most of her life, and now she and her husband Mark Hatt are living out her dream at Springport’s Hotel Tavern. Growing up, Dana and her family would go to restaurants...
Yes, An Elephant Really Did Get Trapped in a Plainwell, MI Basement
Bizarre things happen when the circus comes to town! For one West Michigan community fact is stranger than fiction with regard to an infamous visit from a traveling circus in 1916. Though I grew up in nearby Allegan I must admit, I don't spend nearly as much time in Plainwell...
A Look Inside the Legendary Castle in the Woods: Jackson, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For years it's been simply called “the castle” and a legendary local site for decades…and yeah, I went to a few parties there. It’s...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo got its name from a Potawatomi word and shares it with the Kalamazoo river, which runs through the city. Legend has it that the name originates from a word meaning “boiling water”, which referred to a race held in the Fall by the Native Americans where they had to sprint to the river and back before a pot of water reached its boiling point.
wtvbam.com
Union City’s iconic Bucket bar/restaurant up for sale, asking price is $400,000
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – A long time Union City bar and restaurant is up for sale. The Bucket which has been in operation for 87 years is on the market with a asking price of $400,000 according to a listing from Battle Creek realtor Ryan Leonard. Tony Smith...
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
Calhoun County motorcycle rider killed in collision with 2 trucks
A Battle Creek man died when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with two trucks Saturday morning.
Home project completed in Kalamazoo with pre-made plans meant to fast-track new development
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is offering help to developers looking for a way to get into the home building business, providing pre-vetted plans meant to get them through the building process with fewer obstacles. A new 3-unit development at Wall Street, near South Rose Street, was completed...
townbroadcast.com
Martin Hardware closing its doors after 70 years
Martin Hardware will begin a store closing Monday, Oct. 31, after being in business for 70 years. The downtown Martin business was founded by former Fire Chief Everett “Gil” Gilson in 1952 and then taken over by Dona and Jodie Gilson in 2014 after his death in an ORV accident in Watson Township.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Comments / 0