A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Reprising 'The Mummy' Role — and Says Tom Cruise's 2017 Reboot Lacked 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser would be down to reprise his role as adventurer Rick O'Connell again, should The Mummy ever have another reboot. While he doesn't "know how it would work," per se, the 53-year-old actor told Variety in a new cover story alongside his The Whale director Darren Aronofsky that he would "be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit."
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
Ryan Reynolds Takes Break From Faux Feud With Hugh Jackman To Gush About Working With Him On Deadpool 3
It’s still crazy to think that in a couple of years, Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds Merc with a Mouth share the screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. It’s a cinematic crossover that fans have long-hoped for, and Reynolds himself has as well. For years, the actor has had a faux feud with Jackman, but he’d been trying to make this buddy superhero movie for years now. To that point, in a rare twist, Reynolds took a break from throwing jabs at his frenemy and instead, gushed about getting to work with him on the upcoming threequel.
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
Hugh Jackman Has A Funny Nickname For Deadpool 3, And You Know Ryan Reynolds Will Hate It
Hugh Jackman revealed the alternate title he's given Deadpool 3, and it's sure to irk Ryan Reynolds.
Sony Taps Venom Screenwriter Kelly Marcel To Direct Venom 3
"Venom 3" has found the perfect director. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe was bringing in unprecedented box office receipts, Sony took a look at its slew of Marvel/Spider-Man-associated characters and decided to forge its own path in the ever-evolving landscape of comic book films. This led to the birth of 2018's "Venom," the first film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (formerly called the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC). Featuring Tom Hardy in the titular role, the film was largely divorced from Kevin Feige and Disney's MCU. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film was ultimately panned by critics, holding a 30% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, however, adored Hardy's lobster-eating Eddie Brock, helping propel the film's global cume to over $850 million (via The Numbers).
Gizmodo
The Search For Elora Danan Begins on Willow
In one month, a new adventure begins in Willow, the continuation of George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy adventure film which starred Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley. Davis returns to reprise his role as Willow Ufgood as he meets a new band of adventurers in the search of Elora Danan.
Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne On The Funny Reason His Daughter Asked Him To Return To The Wizarding World
Eddie Redmayne shared the funny reason why his daughter would like him to rejoin the Wizarding World.
Marvel producer reveals why Black Panther 2 only has one post-credits scene
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is breaking from Marvel tradition
After The Initial Release, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Will Receive A Large Batch Of Downloadable Content Featuring Playable Heroes Like Storm And Venom
Several rumored downloadable characters, including Storm and Venom, have been allegedly confirmed through a peculiar marketing push for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For the upcoming tactical role-playing game, players can enlist the aid of the Mightiest Heroes of Earth in their battle against Hydra and Lilith’s demonic offspring. Recently,...
EW.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda says he talked Weird Al 'out of working' with him when they met: 'I really pooped the bed'
Lin-Manuel Miranda is recalling the embarrassing way he threw away his shot at one day working with parody icon Weird Al Yankovic. The Tick, Tick… Boom director revealed details about what he considers his disastrous first meeting with the "Eat It" singer years before he would cultivate his own success with the Tony-winning musical juggernaut Hamilton.
