ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
A.V. Club

Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie

[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Cinemablend

Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut

Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
Popculture

Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor

Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
wegotthiscovered.com

A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix

Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive

Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds Takes Break From Faux Feud With Hugh Jackman To Gush About Working With Him On Deadpool 3

It’s still crazy to think that in a couple of years, Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds Merc with a Mouth share the screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. It’s a cinematic crossover that fans have long-hoped for, and Reynolds himself has as well. For years, the actor has had a faux feud with Jackman, but he’d been trying to make this buddy superhero movie for years now. To that point, in a rare twist, Reynolds took a break from throwing jabs at his frenemy and instead, gushed about getting to work with him on the upcoming threequel.
Looper

Sony Taps Venom Screenwriter Kelly Marcel To Direct Venom 3

"Venom 3" has found the perfect director. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe was bringing in unprecedented box office receipts, Sony took a look at its slew of Marvel/Spider-Man-associated characters and decided to forge its own path in the ever-evolving landscape of comic book films. This led to the birth of 2018's "Venom," the first film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (formerly called the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC). Featuring Tom Hardy in the titular role, the film was largely divorced from Kevin Feige and Disney's MCU. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film was ultimately panned by critics, holding a 30% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, however, adored Hardy's lobster-eating Eddie Brock, helping propel the film's global cume to over $850 million (via The Numbers).
Gizmodo

The Search For Elora Danan Begins on Willow

In one month, a new adventure begins in Willow, the continuation of George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy adventure film which starred Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley. Davis returns to reprise his role as Willow Ufgood as he meets a new band of adventurers in the search of Elora Danan.
HappyGamer

After The Initial Release, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Will Receive A Large Batch Of Downloadable Content Featuring Playable Heroes Like Storm And Venom

Several rumored downloadable characters, including Storm and Venom, have been allegedly confirmed through a peculiar marketing push for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For the upcoming tactical role-playing game, players can enlist the aid of the Mightiest Heroes of Earth in their battle against Hydra and Lilith’s demonic offspring. Recently,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy