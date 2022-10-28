NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Related
LOOK: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey throws deep touchdown pass against Rams
Christian McCaffrey had one career touchdown pass entering Sunday's game against the Rams. The 49ers' new running back added to his tally during the second quarter, when he lofted a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk that tied the score. It was McCaffrey's first touchdown pass since Dec. 17, 2018,...
WATCH: Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman scores 3 TDs in Week 8
The Carolina Panthers have a new lead dog in their backfield. And if you didn’t know before Sunday afternoon, D’Onta Foreman just made sure that you do now. Foreman, in his first start this season, was the offense for Carolina in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. In addition to rushing for a game-high 112 yards, his second consecutive 100-yard performance, he scored the first touchdown for the Panthers . . .
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday. D'Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear will handle rushing duties when the Panthers (2-5) take on the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-4). Hubbard, 23, sustained the injury in Sunday's 21-3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first start of the season after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey...
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Jets
Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized
Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
Packers Bills Football
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie runs for a touchdown during the first half on Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
First look: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions odds and lines
The Green Bay Packers (3-5) and Detroit (1-6) clash at Ford Field in a Week 9 NFC North showdown Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Packers vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Green Bay is reeling. The...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Chippy Against Bills
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy how the team lost its poise against the Buffalo Bills.
Report: Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks
The Saints lost Mark Ingram early on against the Raiders, and it sounds like he'll be out for several weeks due to injury.
NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets
Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3). Folk, who played...
Syndication: The Record
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh, share a hug after New England won, 22-17. Sunday, October 30, 2022 Jets Host Patriots
"Take a beat, let it sit" Packers QB Rodgers reflects on another defeat
Bill Belichick becomes second-winningest coach in NFL history
Bill Belichick earned his 325th win (regular season and postseason) on Sunday, becoming the second-winningest coach in NFL history. The New England Patriots (4-4) defeated the New York Jets (5-3) 22-17 in East Rutherford, N.J., giving Belichick sole possession of second place on the all-time list. He passed the legendary George Halas (324 wins), who coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years. It was also the Patriots' 13th straight win...
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Vince Dooley before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
Christian McCaffrey a difference maker as 49ers bolt past NFC West rival Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Nine days ago, the Los Angeles Rams lost out on the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes to their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers securing the services of the talent runner in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. On Sunday, the Rams got an up-close look at what...
