NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have a new lead dog in their backfield. And if you didn’t know before Sunday afternoon, D’Onta Foreman just made sure that you do now. Foreman, in his first start this season, was the offense for Carolina in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. In addition to rushing for a game-high 112 yards, his second consecutive 100-yard performance, he scored the first touchdown for the Panthers . . .

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO