Trunk or Treat events highlight weekend in Altoona, Ebensburg
(WTAJ) — Two Trunk or Treat events took place in the Central Pennsylvania area ahead of Halloween Sunday. In Altoona, families joined the Saint John’s Catholic Church for their third annual trunk or treat event. Candy was passed out and there was a costume contest along with a mini parade at the Lakemont Fire Station. […]
Community Outraged at Downtown Business Refusing Candy to Children
My name is Delia and I am 30 years old. I was born and raised in Chambersburg, Pa. I love to support small local businesses and watching our community grow. This weekend October 29th, 2022 we had our annual “Trick or Treat on Main St” in the Borough of Chambersburg.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Celebrity tribute artist channels inner Elvis
Don’t step on his blue suede shoes. Professional Elvis tribute artist Kelly Hylton’s fancy footwork often wears out the heels of his shoes. “I go through dress shoes like crazy. I blow the soles off dancing too much,” Hylton said. Hylton, 51, lives in Rural Valley, Armstrong...
aahsmountainecho.com
New Altoona coffee shop Daily Grind opens
One of the newest additions to the city’s restaurants, The Daily Grind, offers different coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch. While I was at “The Daily Grind” with a fellow reporter, Abby Rudy, we decided to try some of their food and coffee. To start off we both...
wtaj.com
Master of Disguise, a rental & retail costume shop comes to Duncansville
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you still need an idea for a Halloween costume this year? Duncansville has just welcomed a new costume shop to the area called ‘Master of Disguise.’ The store plans to be open year-round, but it’s the perfect place to stop in time for Halloween. They have costume rentals as well as retail items. There is a wide selection of boas, masks, props, accessories, hats and wigs to go with any costume. If you need help deciding on a costume, the team at Master of Disguise can help! There are also catalogs full of options that can be rented out. Customers are welcome to shop, browse and flip through the catalog to find the perfect piece for any occasion or theatrical performance.
Halloween skeleton display helping raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This time of year is prime time to be spooky but haunters across the country are using Halloween decorations to raise money for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital. One display in Ramey, Clearfield County, features skeletons galore, four of them measuring 12 feet tall. A skeleton horse can be seen […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
Gloria Gates Foundation celebrates 23 years of impact for Altoona kids
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation has been impacting Altoona kids for the past 23 years through its free innovative after-school program. The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation was founded by Dr. Zane Gates, whose mother, Gloria, started the first after-school program at the Evergreen Manor apartments. She was passionate about helping children and keeping […]
Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
Best-selling author stops by Altoona to discuss helping first responders
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Best-selling author and nationally recognized speaker Adam Davis made his way to the Altoona Grand Hotel. The Because We Care Foundation hosted Davis, who is a former first responder who inspires others to know that they are not alone in their struggles. He spoke about the benefits of helping first responders […]
Divine Mercy Catholic Academy celebrates Red Ribbon Week
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– In honor of Red Ribbon Week, Divine Mercy Catholic Academy students learn a lesson about overcoming hard times from speaker Joshua Horner. Red Ribbon Week happens between October 23 and 31st. It celebrates the campaign’s mission of keeping kids drug-free. Horner has personal experience with heavy drinking and drug use. He openly […]
State College
Campaign announced for Amish family impacted by tragic loss
STATE COLLEGE — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, on behalf of the organizations’ Happy Valley Agventures initiative, have established a GoFund-Me campaign for a Potter Township Amish family who lost loved ones in two separate farming accidents this year.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA
Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
Shop with a Cop makes its way into Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Kids in need in Cambria County are getting a new way to make their Christmas special this year while making a new friend at the same time. The Nanty Glo Police and all other Cambria County Departments are partnering with Crimestoppers for their new Shop with a Cop Program. Cambria […]
Johnstown extends contract to host wrestling championships
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling committee has voted to hold their Junior High State Championships in Johnstown in March 2025, 2026, and 2027. Visit Johnstown, Cambria County’s designated tourism promotion agency, presented a bid to the committee on Sunday, October 23rd requesting the tournament be held at the 1st Summit Arena […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Multiple fires keep area volunteer companies busy
Weekend brush and structure fires were among the calls that kept area volunteer firefighters busy both Saturday and Sunday. The most involved fire was called in to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 12:45 p.m. Sunday along Metz Road in Cherryhill Township. It was described as both a structure...
Major construction projects continue into fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
Blair County school raises money for veteran suicide awareness, childhood cancer
BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Every morning during homeroom, for September, students at Bellwood-Antis Middle School would do 22 push-ups and 25 sit-ups. Behind each one is a greater meaning. “We’ve been doing 22 push-ups for veterans,” Bryson Hescox, an 8th grader, said. “Because 22 veterans on average commit suicide every day. And we […]
fox8tv.com
Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes
A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
