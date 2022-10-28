DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you still need an idea for a Halloween costume this year? Duncansville has just welcomed a new costume shop to the area called ‘Master of Disguise.’ The store plans to be open year-round, but it’s the perfect place to stop in time for Halloween. They have costume rentals as well as retail items. There is a wide selection of boas, masks, props, accessories, hats and wigs to go with any costume. If you need help deciding on a costume, the team at Master of Disguise can help! There are also catalogs full of options that can be rented out. Customers are welcome to shop, browse and flip through the catalog to find the perfect piece for any occasion or theatrical performance.

