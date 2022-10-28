ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

The Five: Everything to know entering Week 3

Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. 1. The Heat Check: The hottest teams and players entering the week. Doncic put on a show Sunday in Dallas, scoring 30 points in the first half alone, and finishing with 44 points on 17-of-26 (65.4%) shooting to go with five assists in the Maverick’s 114-105 win over the Magic.
UTAH STATE
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Halloween 2022

New Orleans (4-2 overall) improved to 3-1 on the road Sunday, pulling away from the LA Clippers in the second half en route to a 112-91 victory. All three Pelicans away victories have come by a double-digit margin. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-112-clippers-91 Peruse game action photos. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/photos/photos-pelicans-at-clippers-game-action-10-30-22 Watch postgame video reaction from Naji...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

First Win for Lakers Paved by Resiliency

The Lakers welcomed Denver to Los Angeles tonight and as a united front secured their first win this season after overpowering the Nuggets 121-110. Before tonight’s matchup, the Lakers honored their first superstar and basketball’s first-ever big man, George Mikan— Mr. Basketball. The Lakers’ five championships from Minneapolis were represented in the rafters and George’s jersey was retired alongside the Lakers legends he set the stage for.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Preview: Wizards look to find their rhythm at home against Sixers

The Wizards have dropped two consecutive tough games to the Pacers and the Celtics. Now, on the second leg of their first back-to-back of the season, they'll try to get back in rhythm. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's battle against the Sixers. WHERE: Capital One Arena...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday 10/31

PHI at WAS (PHI -4.5) O/U: 219.5. Paul George (SF – LAC): $9,300 DraftKings, $8,200 FanDuel. This is a risky pick with how Los Angeles has been performing, but something tells me PG13 will go nuts here. He’s been the focal point of the offense without Kawhi in the past, leading the team with a 35% usage rate with him off the floor. He also averaged nearly 1.5 DK points per minute in those circumstances and needs to carry this team to a much-needed win. It feels more likely against Houston, with the Rockets ranked dead-last in defensive efficiency and points allowed last year. He’s also killed Houston over recent years, scoring at least 59 fantasy points in two of their previous three meetings.
INDIANA STATE
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - In the Knick of Time

Justin and Carter discuss how timely fourth quarter runs from the Cavs have help secure a five game winning streak. They also discuss the MVP caliber play from Donovan Mitchell, the job J.B. Bickerstaff has done and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Q&A: George Mikan's sons reflect on father's jersey retirement

LOS ANGELES — Well after collecting five championships and cementing himself as one of the league’s best big men, Minneapolis Lakers center George Mikan had one wish on how he wanted to be remembered. “He said, ‘I’d like to join the rest of the greatest Lakers up in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Minnesota Lose In San Antonio, 107-98

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 25 points, Doug McDermott added 23 and the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota 107-98 on Sunday night, their second victory over the Timberwolves during a tumultuous week. The Spurs were without starters Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell and key reserve Josh Richardson....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points

DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/31/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 31, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Halloween 2022. New Orleans (4-2 overall) improved to 3-1 on the road Sunday, pulling away from the LA Clippers in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Preview: Back New York on the Road

Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Knicks have had some nice moments so far this season, but one thing they’ve yet to do is win on the road. Sunday presents the latest opportunity to do so, but it’ll come against the mighty Cavaliers. Cleveland has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Chuck Check In - 10.29.22

FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

NBA Fantasy Mailbag: Is Anfernee Simons' stock on the rise?

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 12.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, and 2.0 apg over two games this season. Welcome to the very first edition of the NBA.com fantasy basketball mailbag! Every few weeks throughout the season, we’ll field your questions and provide some insight on the best way to handle your fantasy dilemmas.
NBA

Magic Hang Tough With Mavs Before Falling Short

Paolo Banchero’s streak of consecutive 20-plus-point games to start an NBA career ended at six after finishing with 18 points in Sunday’s 114-105 loss to the host Dallas Mavericks. Bol Bol, meanwhile, tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Dallas native R.J. Hampton scored a season-best 15 points and two-way contract player Kevon Harris had a career-high 12 points. Luka Doncic exploded for 44 points, the most ever scored by a Maverick against the Magic.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers

New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Picks: Two Early Season Surprises Match Up

Besides the Trail Blazers being 4-1 to start the season the surprise of the year so far might be the San Antonio Spurs being 3-2 and ahead of the Warriors after 5 games. After a three-game winning streak that included an 11-point win on the road in Philadelphia, the Spurs are coming off a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night. This was only 2 days after a 9-point win vs Minnesota but the big difference was that Devin Vassell missed the game for the Spurs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 124, Pelicans 111

Suns (4-1), Pelicans (3-2) Facing one of the Western Conference’s premier teams for a second time this week – while being extremely shorthanded, playing without three starters – New Orleans hung close with Phoenix for two-plus quarters Friday, before the Suns used a big run to take command. Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones were all out of action for the Pelicans, who grabbed an early lead and only trailed by five points at halftime. The visitors led deep into third quarter, but Phoenix regained a double-digit edge.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Nets

The Pacers (3-4) will close out a five-game road trip on Halloween night in Brooklyn, when they take on the Nets (1-5) for the second time in three nights. Indiana prevailed 125-116 on Saturday in the first half of two-game set at Barclays Center. Even while holding out veterans Myles...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy