Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
The Five: Everything to know entering Week 3
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. 1. The Heat Check: The hottest teams and players entering the week. Doncic put on a show Sunday in Dallas, scoring 30 points in the first half alone, and finishing with 44 points on 17-of-26 (65.4%) shooting to go with five assists in the Maverick’s 114-105 win over the Magic.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Halloween 2022
New Orleans (4-2 overall) improved to 3-1 on the road Sunday, pulling away from the LA Clippers in the second half en route to a 112-91 victory. All three Pelicans away victories have come by a double-digit margin. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-112-clippers-91 Peruse game action photos. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/photos/photos-pelicans-at-clippers-game-action-10-30-22 Watch postgame video reaction from Naji...
NBA
First Win for Lakers Paved by Resiliency
The Lakers welcomed Denver to Los Angeles tonight and as a united front secured their first win this season after overpowering the Nuggets 121-110. Before tonight’s matchup, the Lakers honored their first superstar and basketball’s first-ever big man, George Mikan— Mr. Basketball. The Lakers’ five championships from Minneapolis were represented in the rafters and George’s jersey was retired alongside the Lakers legends he set the stage for.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to find their rhythm at home against Sixers
The Wizards have dropped two consecutive tough games to the Pacers and the Celtics. Now, on the second leg of their first back-to-back of the season, they'll try to get back in rhythm. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's battle against the Sixers. WHERE: Capital One Arena...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday 10/31
PHI at WAS (PHI -4.5) O/U: 219.5. Paul George (SF – LAC): $9,300 DraftKings, $8,200 FanDuel. This is a risky pick with how Los Angeles has been performing, but something tells me PG13 will go nuts here. He’s been the focal point of the offense without Kawhi in the past, leading the team with a 35% usage rate with him off the floor. He also averaged nearly 1.5 DK points per minute in those circumstances and needs to carry this team to a much-needed win. It feels more likely against Houston, with the Rockets ranked dead-last in defensive efficiency and points allowed last year. He’s also killed Houston over recent years, scoring at least 59 fantasy points in two of their previous three meetings.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - In the Knick of Time
Justin and Carter discuss how timely fourth quarter runs from the Cavs have help secure a five game winning streak. They also discuss the MVP caliber play from Donovan Mitchell, the job J.B. Bickerstaff has done and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
Q&A: George Mikan's sons reflect on father's jersey retirement
LOS ANGELES — Well after collecting five championships and cementing himself as one of the league’s best big men, Minneapolis Lakers center George Mikan had one wish on how he wanted to be remembered. “He said, ‘I’d like to join the rest of the greatest Lakers up in...
NBA
Pool Report on the 4th quarter foul on Luguentz Dort during the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Thunder at Mavericks game. QUESTION: “Why was the foul by Lu Dort with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter not reviewed to see if it met the flagrant foul threshold?”
NBA
Minnesota Lose In San Antonio, 107-98
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 25 points, Doug McDermott added 23 and the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota 107-98 on Sunday night, their second victory over the Timberwolves during a tumultuous week. The Spurs were without starters Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell and key reserve Josh Richardson....
NBA
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points
DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/31/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 31, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Halloween 2022. New Orleans (4-2 overall) improved to 3-1 on the road Sunday, pulling away from the LA Clippers in...
NBA
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Preview: Back New York on the Road
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Knicks have had some nice moments so far this season, but one thing they’ve yet to do is win on the road. Sunday presents the latest opportunity to do so, but it’ll come against the mighty Cavaliers. Cleveland has...
NBA
Chuck Check In - 10.29.22
FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th...
NBA
NBA Fantasy Mailbag: Is Anfernee Simons' stock on the rise?
Kawhi Leonard is averaging 12.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, and 2.0 apg over two games this season. Welcome to the very first edition of the NBA.com fantasy basketball mailbag! Every few weeks throughout the season, we’ll field your questions and provide some insight on the best way to handle your fantasy dilemmas.
NBA
Magic Hang Tough With Mavs Before Falling Short
Paolo Banchero’s streak of consecutive 20-plus-point games to start an NBA career ended at six after finishing with 18 points in Sunday’s 114-105 loss to the host Dallas Mavericks. Bol Bol, meanwhile, tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Dallas native R.J. Hampton scored a season-best 15 points and two-way contract player Kevon Harris had a career-high 12 points. Luka Doncic exploded for 44 points, the most ever scored by a Maverick against the Magic.
NBA
NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming To Hold Youth Camps Led By Head Coach Lance Sessions And Point Guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell
MILWAUKEE (Oct. 28, 2022) – NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming will host two sessions of youth camps on Nov. 6 and Dec. 10. The camps will play NBA 2K23 and be led by Bucks Gaming head coach Lance Sessions and point guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell. The...
NBA
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers
New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
NBA
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Picks: Two Early Season Surprises Match Up
Besides the Trail Blazers being 4-1 to start the season the surprise of the year so far might be the San Antonio Spurs being 3-2 and ahead of the Warriors after 5 games. After a three-game winning streak that included an 11-point win on the road in Philadelphia, the Spurs are coming off a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night. This was only 2 days after a 9-point win vs Minnesota but the big difference was that Devin Vassell missed the game for the Spurs.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 124, Pelicans 111
Suns (4-1), Pelicans (3-2) Facing one of the Western Conference’s premier teams for a second time this week – while being extremely shorthanded, playing without three starters – New Orleans hung close with Phoenix for two-plus quarters Friday, before the Suns used a big run to take command. Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones were all out of action for the Pelicans, who grabbed an early lead and only trailed by five points at halftime. The visitors led deep into third quarter, but Phoenix regained a double-digit edge.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Nets
The Pacers (3-4) will close out a five-game road trip on Halloween night in Brooklyn, when they take on the Nets (1-5) for the second time in three nights. Indiana prevailed 125-116 on Saturday in the first half of two-game set at Barclays Center. Even while holding out veterans Myles...
Comments / 0