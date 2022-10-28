As someone genuinely interested in great food and wine, I’m always keeping my senses open to new restaurants opening around the city. When I hear about the newest spot, I am headed to their website to look at their menu. But it’s not just for the food, but their beverage program, especially the wine lists. Because I’m an avid wine consumer, I like to see the wine lists at least on par with the food menu. It’s disappointing to see a new restaurant concept with a top-shelf food offering only to offer lackluster big brands that are low in quality at three times the retail price that you’ll find at your local Kroger.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO