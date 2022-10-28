Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Dublin artist paints giant celebrity pumpkins
DUBLIN, Ohio - Over the last 34 years, Jeanette Paras has painted the faces of nearly 100 celebrities, politicians, rock stars and athletes on oversized pumpkins. She's a big fan of "Game of Thrones" and its prequel, "House of the Dragon." So when she saw Kim Kardashian and James Corden...
columbusunderground.com
What to Order: Great Food, Great Wine Lists at Veritas & Refectory
As someone genuinely interested in great food and wine, I’m always keeping my senses open to new restaurants opening around the city. When I hear about the newest spot, I am headed to their website to look at their menu. But it’s not just for the food, but their beverage program, especially the wine lists. Because I’m an avid wine consumer, I like to see the wine lists at least on par with the food menu. It’s disappointing to see a new restaurant concept with a top-shelf food offering only to offer lackluster big brands that are low in quality at three times the retail price that you’ll find at your local Kroger.
columbusnavigator.com
This Bright And Bubbly Cat Cafe Is A Great Place To Forget Your Worries
Have you ever walked into a place and just felt immediately happy? Because that’s totally the feeling you’ll get when you walk into Kitty Bubble Cafe. Serving a duel purpose as both an extremely cute place to grab a drink and a shelter for adoptable cats, Kitty Bubble is a unique experience here in Columbus.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to […]
columbusnavigator.com
This Authentic Spanish Tapas Spot Will Make You Feel Like You’re In Europe
There’s something inherently charming about restaurants in tucked away corners of German Village. Sure, parking can be tricky and space is limited, but that’s a small price to pay for the instant vacation vibes that you get from visiting a restaurant like El Lugar. This Spanish tapas spot...
roadtirement.com
Father of the modern tomato Alexander Livingston
Alexander W. Livingston (1821-1898), a Reynoldsburg, Ohio seedsman, in 1870 developed the first commercially successful variety of tomato. Known as “The Father of the modern tomato” his lovely house still stands and is part of a delightful park on what used to be the outskirts of Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye
Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
Mid-Ohio Food Collective anticipates 'really busy' holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective expects to be busy, saying demand is up even more than what was seen at the height of the pandemic. “Just the fact that when times were really hard I was always able to rely on them,” Jami Clinkscale said.
roadtirement.com
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus
If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
myfox28columbus.com
New restaurant features made from scratch recipes in Upper Arlington ahead of opening
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar getting ready to open it's first Ohio-based location Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 for dinner service. The Asheville-based restaurant will plant roots in the Upper Arlington neighborhood located at 1678 W. Lane Avenue. “We’re thrilled to bring our scratch-made Southern...
columbusunderground.com
4 Cool Things You Can Only Do in Lancaster
Picture this: it’s a gorgeous, sunny afternoon. You have hours of free time on your hands. The only caveat: you’re in Lancaster, Ohio. To some, the answer would be simple. If you have hours of free time on your hands, then you surely have enough time to leave Lancaster. But if you did this, you would miss out on the four cool things I discovered during an afternoon in the city.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home
As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
Historic Newark building coming back to life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The historic arcade building, a 44,000 square foot space in Downtown Newark, is coming back to life. Set to open in February 2024, the building will be home to 19 apartments, shopping and retail spaces. What’s remarkable about the project is that some of the money...
614now.com
Neighborhood sandwich shop closes its doors
The punk-themed sandwich shop posted a statement to its Instagram account on Friday notifying customers that, after two years, the eatery is calling it quits. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the immediate closure of our #sohud location,” the statement reads. “We have loved being a part of the neighborhood over the last 2 years . There have been many, many, trials along the way but we will always be grateful for the punks that kept showing up and letting us melt their faces.”
What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
614now.com
Dublin Restaurant suspended by Tax Commissioner, signage says
Noodle Topia, which is located at 7541 Sawmill Rd. in Dublin, has temporarily closed, and has been suspended by the Ohio Tax Commissioner, according to signs on the restaurant’s front door. The eatery has posted its own signage to inform customers that it is temporarily closed on one of...
