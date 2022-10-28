Read full article on original website
Related
7 Analyst Favorite ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chip Stocks With 4% and Higher Dividends
For nervous and frustrated investors looking for a safe harbor in a rough fourth quarter, these seven blue chip stocks offer a degree of safety and some tempting dividends, which can really help with the total return potential.
Analyst Ratings for Teck Resources
Teck Resources TECK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Teck Resources has an average price target of $45.8 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $42.00.
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Reports; Apple Tops Q4 Estimates
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing mixed in the previous session. The Nasdaq index dropped around 1.6%, while the Dow Jones gained close to 200 points on Thursday. Data on personal income and outlays for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET....
Analyst Ratings for Greif
Within the last quarter, Greif GEF has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $70.5 versus the current price of Greif at $67.4952, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Greif...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
3 Analysts Have This to Say About Sonic Automotive
Over the past 3 months, 3 analysts have published their opinion on Sonic Automotive SAH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five Below
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Five Below FIVE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About LPL Finl Hldgs
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
Aquestive Therapeutics Earnings Preview
Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aquestive Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Aquestive Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 28th
ADDYY - Free Report) is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 68.8% downward over the last 60 days. AkzoNobel (. AKZOY - Free Report) is a leading global...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th
CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank which provides services like personal banking and business banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. CB Financial Services, Inc....
Earnings Preview: DASAN Zhone Solutions
DASAN Zhone Solutions DZSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
Agriculture Online
Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
Horizon Tech Finance Earnings Preview
Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Horizon Tech Finance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Horizon Tech Finance bulls will hope to hear the company...
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Credit Acceptance Earnings Preview
Credit Acceptance CACC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Credit Acceptance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.32. Credit Acceptance bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MicroStrategy's Earnings Outlook
MicroStrategy MSTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that MicroStrategy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27. MicroStrategy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
104K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0