WISH-TV
1 man shot and killed, IMPD ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was in critical condition from a shooting Saturday evening has died Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield...
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
WISH-TV
6 shot in 4 separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A violent weekend led to six people being shot in four separate shootings across Indianapolis, according to the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department. Man shot near 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, police said.
Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman was sitting inside her home when […]
WTHR
IMPD investigates 2 shootings at east side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings in the same east side apartment complex that occurred approximately seven hours apart Sunday morning. Officers were called the IndyTown Apartments just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the first shooting, and returned just after 8:30 a.m. on a second person shot in the same complex on Arlington Avenue north of 21st Street.
IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
wrtv.com
3 shot, 2 dead within 2 hours in Indianapolis Friday afternoon
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after they were shot in separate incidents less than two hours apart, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene on the east side. They learned a male and a female were...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 3 people shot, 1 in critical condition on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say three people were shot on the city’s west side Saturday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at 1029 Winfield Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found three people with gunshot wounds. Police say two people are...
Death sentence sought for man accused of killing Indiana officer
Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman made the request Friday in the case of Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, who's now charged with murder in the death of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton.
SWAT arrests suspected burglar after east side standoff
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD SWAT arrested a man Friday morning who allegedly broke into a vacant residence near Arlington Avenue and 21st Street and showed a long gun. Nobody was injured as SWAT officers entered the duplex at 2215 Admiral Drive and took the man into custody. Neighbors called police...
Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls
The news conference will include Indiana State Police, Carroll County law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service.
WISH-TV
19-year-old stabbed at home near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning, according to Bloomington Police Department. At approximately 12:35 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of N. Dunn Street in...
Suspect Taken Into Custody in Connection With 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens: Reports
Note: NBC Chicago will stream the 9 a.m. CST Monday Delphi press conference live on NBCChicago.com and our streaming channel on Peacock. To find the streaming channel, click on the “channels” tab on the free Peacock app and scroll down to NBC Chicago News. A suspect has been...
Indiana men thwart robbery attempt by beating, holding suspect at gunpoint, police say
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Indiana said a group of apartment residents thwarted an armed robbery attempt by beating the suspect and holding him at bay with one of their own guns. According to WXIN and WTHR, the incident occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on...
WISH-TV
IMPD: SWAT team clears out rental property after east side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT team was sent by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers to the city’s east side after a burglary took place at someone’s home. Police say the burglary happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the 2200 block of Admiral Drive. They say this was a burglary in progress. Once they arrived, they say a person was inside the home when the home was suppose to be vacant. After further investigation, the homeowner arrived on the scene and confirmed that no one should be inside. When police looked inside, they saw a person who they believed to have a rifle, so they contacted their SWAT team. Police say the SWAT team entered just before 10 a.m. and deescalated the situation.
WISH-TV
Jury finds 21-year-old guilty of murder of man found shot downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted a 21-year-old Indianapolis man for the murder of a man found under a bridge after being shot with his own weapon and beaten with a hammer during a robbery, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Meliton Salazar, 22, died a...
Man dead after car hits a tree and catches on fire
HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
WISH-TV
Person hit and killed by car near Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was hit and killed by a car Sunday night near Indy’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 7:41 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the intersection of W. 16th Street and Sharon Ave. When...
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
