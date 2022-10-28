ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

1 man shot and killed, IMPD ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was in critical condition from a shooting Saturday evening has died Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

6 shot in 4 separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A violent weekend led to six people being shot in four separate shootings across Indianapolis, according to the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department. Man shot near 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman was sitting inside her home when […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 shootings at east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings in the same east side apartment complex that occurred approximately seven hours apart Sunday morning. Officers were called the IndyTown Apartments just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the first shooting, and returned just after 8:30 a.m. on a second person shot in the same complex on Arlington Avenue north of 21st Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Juvenile wounded in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to investigate a shooting Saturday involving a child on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eugene Street, which is located between West 29th and 30th streets and just west of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

3 shot, 2 dead within 2 hours in Indianapolis Friday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after they were shot in separate incidents less than two hours apart, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene on the east side. They learned a male and a female were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3 people shot, 1 in critical condition on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say three people were shot on the city’s west side Saturday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at 1029 Winfield Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found three people with gunshot wounds. Police say two people are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

SWAT arrests suspected burglar after east side standoff

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD SWAT arrested a man Friday morning who allegedly broke into a vacant residence near Arlington Avenue and 21st Street and showed a long gun. Nobody was injured as SWAT officers entered the duplex at 2215 Admiral Drive and took the man into custody. Neighbors called police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: SWAT team clears out rental property after east side burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT team was sent by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers to the city’s east side after a burglary took place at someone’s home. Police say the burglary happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the 2200 block of Admiral Drive. They say this was a burglary in progress. Once they arrived, they say a person was inside the home when the home was suppose to be vacant. After further investigation, the homeowner arrived on the scene and confirmed that no one should be inside. When police looked inside, they saw a person who they believed to have a rifle, so they contacted their SWAT team. Police say the SWAT team entered just before 10 a.m. and deescalated the situation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dead after car hits a tree and catches on fire

HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Person hit and killed by car near Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was hit and killed by a car Sunday night near Indy’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 7:41 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the intersection of W. 16th Street and Sharon Ave. When...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy