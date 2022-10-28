Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain announces 'Queen of Me' album, tour for 2023
Country music star Shania Twain will release the album "Queen of Me" and launch a new tour in 2023.
Carrie Underwood Spotlights Eye-Popping Fashion Moments On Her Tour
Carrie Underwood’s wardrobe has undoubtedly been on-point for her ongoing “Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” and she’s not the only one dressing the part.
Wynonna Judd Announces That The Judds’ Final Tour Will Continue in 2023
The Judds: The Final Tour will continue into 2023 with 15 just-announced dates. Wynonna Judd announced the new leg of performances during a stop on The Today Show on Monday (Oct. 24), explaining that she decided to add a new string of dates thanks to fan demand. Just like the...
Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023
She's still the one, as in the top-selling female country artist of all time and she's coming back to Minnesota on her Queen of Me tour in 2023. Just announced Friday, Shania Twain will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 17, 2023. It'll mark her first show in Minnesota since 2018. She play in Madison, Wisconsin on May 16.
New York Post
George Strait has 10 concerts in his 2022-23 tour — Get the best prices
Let’s get one thing straight — George Strait does not go on expansive tours. No, the famous country star typically keeps his itinerary light, making each concert appointment viewing. This year and next, the elusive 70-year-old singer is playing just ten concerts all over the U.S. To add...
B98.5
Augusta, ME
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0