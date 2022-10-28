Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the rockstar's worth and what made him lose a lot of income.
EW.com
Jerry Lee Lewis is alive after being erroneously reported dead at 87, rep confirms
There was a whole lotta shaking going on in the music world Wednesday when Jerry Lee Lewis was reported dead at 87 — but that turned out to be incorrect. "He's alive," Lee's publicist Zach Farnum confirmed to EW in a statement. He added that the initial report was made "erroneously off of an anonymous tip."
TVOvermind
Why the Grandchildren of Elvis Presley Were Unable to Attend His 85th Birthday
The world is more than a little familiar with the grandchildren of Elvis Presley. Though the iconic music legend never had a chance to meet even one of his grandchildren, they’ve grown up in the spotlight. Unfortunately, the spotlight for some of the grandchildren of Elvis Presley was too much to handle. His grandson was so overwhelmed with the comparisons and the idea that he had to be a particular person or reach a certain level of success that he fell into a deep depression and took his own life. It’s no way for a child to live to be constantly compared to someone they never met. The pressure is too much. However, the grandchildren of Elvis Presley, still living, could not attend the celebration of the birthday of their deceased grandfather.
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
Grisly details of ‘American Idol’ alum Willie Spence’s fatal car crash revealed
The grisly details surrounding “American Idol” runner-up Willie Spence’s fatal car crash have been revealed. The late crooner was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon when he exited the highway but crashed into a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s report (per ABC’s WJCL22). Spence, who was wearing a seatbelt, did not survive the accident, but the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, the report stated. Page Six has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for the report. “American Idol” released a statement of mourning after news of the 23-year-old’s...
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Watch Leslie Jordan Sing About Going to Heaven a Day Before His Death: ‘Love. Light. Leslie’
The day before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a hymn about going to heaven. On Sunday, the beloved Will & Grace actor shared a video where he’s singing, “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” on his Instagram. The hymn’s message takes a more poignant meaning following his death. In the video, Jordan can be seen seated next to his producer Danny Myrick, who played guitar as Jordan began to sing. “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the late actor captioned the post, while teasing new music. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be...
Willie Spence’s Family Thinks They Know What Caused Fatal Car Crash
Willie Spence's family has opened up one day after the Season 19 American Idol runner-up died in a car accident in Tennessee. In addition to a press conference in Florida, the family has shared thoughts on what could have — and what likely didn't — cause him to crash.
Paul Newman recalls losing his only son Scott to addiction in memoir: ‘I never thought it would be fatal’
Scott Newman passed away in 1978 at age 28 from a drug and alcohol overdose. His father Paul Newman reflected on the tragedy in a memoir published posthumously.
Willie Nelson Speaks Out About Death of His Friend Loretta Lynn—“I’ll Miss Her A Lot”
The world mourned on October 4 when news broke about the passing of country icon, Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennesee, her family shared in a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully...
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
TVOvermind
The Forgotten Son Of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson
Micheal Jackson was celebrated around the globe as the best dancer and singer of his time. His death shocked people across borders. It was unexpected and untimely. But deep down, Micheal was struggling with himself. As his legacy continues to live still, His son, Prince Jackson, struggles to build an identity of his own.
Rock ‘n’ roll great Jerry Lee Lewis dies aged 87
Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died aged 87.The American musician, whose hits included Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On, was one of the last survivors of rock ‘n’ roll’s golden age which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.Nicknamed “The Killer”, Lee Lewis was as well known for his controversial private life as his music.He died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis with his wife Judith by his side.His publicist Zach Farnum said: “Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage...
Ashley Judd Fractured Leg in “Freak Accident” While Mourning Death of Mother Naomi Judd: “Clumsiness Is Associated With Grief”
While grieving the tragic passing of her mother, Ashley Judd suffered yet another leg fracture in what she describes as “just this freak accident.” She made the revelation Wednesday while appearing on Zoom opposite UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint as part of an Open Mind lecture and conversation series put on by the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Love Is Alive': Wynonna Judd to Re-create Her Final 1991 Concert With Late Mother, NaomiWynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley "Are So United Right Now" While Opening Up About Mother's DeathAshley Judd...
The tragedy of Clark Gable's grandson is that he died young
Clark James GableAttribution : © Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Clark Gable (1901 -1960) of Gone With the Wind fame had a career that lasted three decades but he died when he was only 59.
'Keeping Him Locked Away From Reality': Jerry Lee Lewis Caught In Crossfire Of Bitter Family Feud Before Death At 87
Jerry Lee Lewis was caught in the middle of an explosive family feud in the years before his death, RadarOnline.com can confirm, having sued his son-in-law for $1 million for spreading lies that he was suffering from elder abuse at the hands of loved ones. The Great Balls of Fire singer and his family had filed a lawsuit against his daughter Phoebe's husband, Ezekiel Loftin, over "untrue and outrageous" Facebook posts he shared in regard to Lewis.RadarOnline.com can confirm that Lewis' wife, Judith, daughter Lori and son Jerry Lee Lewis III were all mentioned in the lawsuit against Loftin.In one...
‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence’s Family Speaks Out After His Death
After the death of American Idol star Willie Spence, 23, his family is speaking out at the first press conference after his death. Spence died as a result of an auto accident. The family spoke at Spence’s grandmother’s house in Florida. They expressed how heartbroken they are at Spence’s death.
