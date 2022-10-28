Read full article on original website
Enid
1d ago
I always look forward to Eggnog around the holidays.....It's delicious BUT Fattening......Oh well, Who cares.😮😵💫
Reply
5
DJ Dragon
1d ago
This is nothing new... Eggnog has always come out the first week of October for as far back as I can remember.
Reply(2)
7
Craig Lafler
1d ago
wow....the media is bored when they have no good news to write except to write about eggnog. thanks for wasting my time!
Reply(1)
3
Related
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
The Best Diy Couples Costume In Western New York This Halloween
Creativity tends to shine through on Halloween more than you might think. While it’s imperative to have a costume for any Halloween party you plan to attend this year, you may opt for an easy, throw-something-together, kind of outfit. Which is fine…but there are some people that put a...
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
Rainbows Appear All Over Western New York Today
Buffalo area residents were surprised as they were heading to work and school this morning. Weather conditions were just right as Buffalonians headed out for work and school this morning as multiple rainbows were reported to be seen in the sky all around Western New York. Could these rainbows be...
This Could Be Why Your WNY Amazon Delivery Is Delayed Today
A lot of people depend on Amazon for deliveries. They order everything through there from gifts to everyday household needs. Normally, they're pretty quick too. So if you need something in a hurry, people don't hesitate to order it online and just count on it being delivered by the time you need it.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
What Do Blue Pumpkins Mean In New York?
Chances are when you are out trick or treating this weekend or on Monday you will see some different colored pumpkins around the neighborhood. There are a couple of different reasons why you might see a blue pumpkin out and about this Halloween. BLUE PUMPKINS - If you see a...
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
USPS Warns: Stop Using Blue Mailboxes In New York
Officials with the United State Postal Service are urging residents in New York and across the country to stop using these immediately. As more and more people will send out holiday cards, presents, and checks through the mail, officials with the USPS advised people from using those Big Blue mailboxes located across the state during the holiday season.
NY lottery ticket worth $730,026 sold
NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New York is set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO is worth $730,026. It was sold for Saturday’s drawing at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, officials said. The winning […]
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC
Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
Get Jaw-Dropping Wedding Flowers At These 9 Western New York Florists
While some traditions come and go, flowers are still big at weddings. Here's where to get them in Western New York. I couldn't believe how much our flowers were! It was one of the most unexpected costs for our wedding. But when you have something very specific in mind to walk down the aisle with (other than just your spouse), it has to be just right.
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes
Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Western New York Home For Sale Has Most Incredible Fireplace
Ask anyone what is the most important thing in real estate and they will tell you location, location, location. Sure having a home in the perfect location, but sometimes it is what is inside the home that makes it highly desirable. As we start heading into the cold snowy months...
Same number combination occurs for midday and evening drawings for Take 5 game
The lottery said the overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 8.7 while the probability of matching all 5 numbers in Take 5 is 1 in 575,757.
Check Out The Most Haunted Place In New York
Halloween is tomorrow and some people think that the line between the living and the dead is at its thinnest so if you wanted to contact the other side Halloween would be the ideal day. Chances are that you would also want to be in a place that is known...
This Is The Cutest Cat In New York
Today is National Cat day and you have a chance to meet the cutest cat in New York. Of course, I am a little biased, since I think the cutest cat in New York, heck the world is my cat Stamp. In honor of National Cat Day, meet my cat...
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 41