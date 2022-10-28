Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
14news.com
Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
Here’s what’s going on at the Natcher Bridge
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive across the William H. Natcher Bridge often, it’s very likely you will soon notice crews working on the bridge. This work, however, isn’t the typical road work that happens on many Tri-State roads. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, officials are currently preparing to build a bridge deck […]
KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
14news.com
Thursday groundbreaking set for Madisonville Hopkins Co. Sports Plex
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County have announced a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex on Thursday, November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. The community is...
14news.com
Boonville Fire Department: Several crews respond to morning house fire
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville Fire Department was called to a house fire early Sunday morning on SR 61 North. According to a social media post, that fire happened around 6:35 a.m. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a two-story home with heavy fire on...
14news.com
Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co. It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261. That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler. The scene is now clear.
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
You Could Become a Crisis Volunteer for a Western Kentucky Based Agency
“You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”- John Bunyan (1628-1688). That quote is firmly on display on the website of New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services here in Owensboro, Kentucky. And it's that quote which frames the current ask the local agency has of you.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane crash is under investigation in Evansville.. Authorities say four people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Plus, we’re expecting an update this morning on a huge five-year murder case in Delphi, Indiana. Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared...
Reserving a Shelter at One of Owensboro’s Parks Just Got Much Easier
Owensboro Parks and Recreation is about to make reserving a a shelter in one of our city parks much easier. Starting on Monday, November 7th, you'll be able to reserve a shelter for your 2023 event ONLINE!. Historically, reservations for one of Owensboro's six park shelters have been taken in...
14news.com
Property Taxes due soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Treasurer is reminding people that property tax bills are due Tuesday, Nov. 10. · Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708. · Mail to - Vanderburgh County...
14news.com
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a death after they say a person was found in the 2300 block of Carter Drive. Officers say they were called to the scene around 4:16 p.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers say when they arrived on scene...
People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
EPD plans to have building near pump station
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
UPDATE: Henderson Police investigating homicide on Carter Drive
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Henderson are investigating a death in the 2300 block of Carter Drive as a homicide. Police say they were dispatched to the address just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and found a man unresponsive laying in front of the residence. Henderson Police identified the man as 33-year-old Darrell Hayes. […]
wnky.com
Kentucky Habitat for Humanity receives $951,000 to help rebuild in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. – Kentucky Sports Radio and Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a large donation Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. Kentucky Habitat for Humanity plans to use the $951,000 tornado relief donation at a build site for 30 safe, affordable homes in Dawson Springs. The funding will provide...
Families reconnect during Henderson’s ‘Day of the Dead’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Día de los Muertos, more commonly known in the states as ‘Day of the Dead’, is a longtime Mexican tradition that honors families departed loved ones. People in Henderson were able to celebrate this holiday and reconnect during this weekend’s ‘Day of the Dead’ festival. The event in Central Park was […]
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro – 14 Henderson County – 8
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
Comments / 2