Teachers have always been responsible for some cleaning duties in their classrooms – wiping down tables and desks, some light sweeping here and there. But since Covid-19, many local teachers are now responsible for sweeping, mopping, vacuuming and taking out the trash. They are staying late, coming in early and on the weekends, and cleaning during their planning periods to get the job done.
Overall, employees now earn about 18% under market rate. After receiving a salary study presentation showing that Dare County employees are being paid about 18% less than market rate salaries for public sector jobs, the Dare County Commissioners will consider a plan to try and address that imbalance at their upcoming Nov. 7 meeting.
