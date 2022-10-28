Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
WBTV
Wells Fargo donates $80,000 to Habitat Cabarrus to help more families in Cabarrus County access decent, affordable housing
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Habitat Cabarrus: Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County (Habitat Cabarrus) is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country.
North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
WBTV
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
'Everything is moving' | Coyote sightings are on the rise across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coyote sightings across the Carolinas are on the rise, including in the Charlotte area. A wildlife consultant says it's because this is the time of year when the animals are on the move. Bill Crowder, a consultant also known as Coyote Bill, said the coyote population...
Repair leaves many along Wilkinson Blvd. without water for hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pipe repair left residents and businesses along busy Wilkinson Blvd. without water for hours Saturday. Charlotte Water said crews were working to repair a water pipe and that the service along Wilkinson and the immediate area would be affected. Around 7 p.m. officials sent out an update that […]
Halloween is when? Does the city or county regulate trick-or-treat times?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What day is Halloween? It seems like a simple question, right? Everyone knows it's October 31, but what they really mean is, what day is trick or treat? When will the kids be going out and when will people be handing out candy?. Halloween 2022 falls...
Charlotte Hospitals See Higher Cases of RSV, Respiratory Illness
Charlotte hospitals report seeing higher volumes of RSV as respiratory illnesses increase nationally.
‘My stomach just dropped’: Family claims builder promised them home on land it doesn’t own
DAVIDSON, N.C. — A family says they paid a company thousands of dollars for land and to start building them a house, but they found out later the builder doesn’t own the land. The Huynh family wanted a bigger home. They signed a contract with Constructing Up to...
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
Residents concerned about people living out of trailers on neighborhood street
CHARLOTTE — Complaints from residents in a Belmont neighborhood are piling up about uninvited guests’ trailers and vehicles that have been parked on Harrill Street in front of their homes since last week. The residents have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for help. The owner of a trailer...
WBTV
‘This is like nothing we’ve ever seen’: Respiratory illness in dogs causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not just humans coughing, sneezing and dealing with runny noses. The concerns regarding influenza and other upper respiratory illnesses are now impacting dogs across the Charlotte region and is leading to the temporary closures of some doggy daycares. Long Animal Hospital in Charlotte said...
WXII 12
Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Soccer Complex became fields of screams and treats
Statesville’s Soccer Complex became fields of screams — well, maybe more of just fields of candy and other treats as the city hosted Trick or Treat on the Greenway on Friday night. The event attracted hundreds of costumed trick-or-treaters, as well as their parents, as they kicked off...
thestokesnews.com
Family restaurant opens in Pinnacle
Stokes county has a new dual family owned restaurant in Pinnacle. Elizabeth Howard and Amanda Groce have opened up Southern Charm Grill at 1424 Perch Road in Pinnacle. Both owners are a native of Stokes county. Howard and her family have lived in Pinnacle for 43 years. Her family puts on an annual Christmas display on Bradley Road in Pinnacle where you and your family can ride or walk through and enjoy a gorgeous Christmas display. Howard is married to Erik and they have two children Emma and EJ. Groce lived in King for 20 years and now resides in Rural Hall with her husband Adam and their three children Ashlynn, Joslynn and Richie. Both ladies ran Southern Charm Grill in a food truck for the past four months. The food truck quickly became a success. They had a two-year goal to open a restaurant in the future but their dream came true much faster than expected. They have a passion for delivering quality food while creating a fun family atmosphere.
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
Comments / 0