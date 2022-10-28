ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher

SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Wells Fargo donates $80,000 to Habitat Cabarrus to help more families in Cabarrus County access decent, affordable housing

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Habitat Cabarrus: Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County (Habitat Cabarrus) is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only

Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
ASHEBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Soccer Complex became fields of screams and treats

Statesville’s Soccer Complex became fields of screams — well, maybe more of just fields of candy and other treats as the city hosted Trick or Treat on the Greenway on Friday night. The event attracted hundreds of costumed trick-or-treaters, as well as their parents, as they kicked off...
STATESVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Family restaurant opens in Pinnacle

Stokes county has a new dual family owned restaurant in Pinnacle. Elizabeth Howard and Amanda Groce have opened up Southern Charm Grill at 1424 Perch Road in Pinnacle. Both owners are a native of Stokes county. Howard and her family have lived in Pinnacle for 43 years. Her family puts on an annual Christmas display on Bradley Road in Pinnacle where you and your family can ride or walk through and enjoy a gorgeous Christmas display. Howard is married to Erik and they have two children Emma and EJ. Groce lived in King for 20 years and now resides in Rural Hall with her husband Adam and their three children Ashlynn, Joslynn and Richie. Both ladies ran Southern Charm Grill in a food truck for the past four months. The food truck quickly became a success. They had a two-year goal to open a restaurant in the future but their dream came true much faster than expected. They have a passion for delivering quality food while creating a fun family atmosphere.
PINNACLE, NC
WRAL News

Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
CHARLOTTE, NC

