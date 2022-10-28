Read full article on original website
Former Miss Rhode Island convicted of lying to get into Florida ICE detention center
MIAMI — A former Miss America competitor and Florida city commissioner has pleaded guilty to a handful of federal charges for her attempts in 2021 to visit her romantic partner in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said...
Texas man sentenced for investment scheme that cost West Virginia woman $375k
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Texas man was sentenced on Friday for his involvement in an investment scheme. The Department of Justice says that 68-year-old Leonard Kern, of Plano, Texas, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release for obstruction of justice. They say Kern was involved in a scheme that cost […]
Virginia drug dealer found with high-grade methamphetamine sentenced to 18 years in federal court
A Fredericksburg man was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, among other charges.
GoLocalProv
Former Chief of Staff to RI Gov & Owner of Failed Eatery Is Consultant to Election Denier Kari Lake
Ed Morabito is a senior advisor to the Republican candidate for the governorship of Arizona, Kari Lake. She is on record denying that President Joe Biden won the presidential election — the former TV host believes Donald Trump won in 2020. Prior to working for Lake, Morabito and his...
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
Kalus faces new questions about police report, lawsuit from years in Illinois
The GOP gubernatorial nominee was involved in a 2019 police report filed with the Chicago Police Department.
wgbh.org
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
Possible new minimum sentence for former cop
Former Big Island police officer Albert Pacheco, who's serving time for murdering his wife 20 years ago could get an early release. The murdered woman's daughter is speaking out saying any reduction of Pacheco's sentence would be an injustice.
fallriverreporter.com
Due to video surveillance, Taunton man accused of stealing Amazon package, attempting to break into home
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after police responded to a report of a subject attempting to gain entry into a local home and, after failing to do so, stealing a package from the porch. According to Freetown Police Lieutenant Steven Abbot, 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian,...
Investigation links RI House speaker’s aide to mob associate, marijuana operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On a sunny Tuesday morning a few days after Christmas in 2020, a man wearing a dark hoodie drove into the upper lot of the R.I. State House and parked his gray SUV. He hopped out of the car, pulled up his hood and walked...
Advocates say law must change after probe links RI Speaker’s aide to mob associate
House Speaker JoeShekarchi said he was "displayed by the allegation contained" in Target 12's investigation.
therealdeal.com
Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme
It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
WAPT
Boston woman travels to Mississippi to adopt dog she saw on social media
JACKSON, Miss. — A Boston woman said she saw a picture of a dog on Facebook and knew what she had to do. "I saw her picture and it was just so stunning, so I made a deal with God, and I said, 'I'm going to move toward this direction, and if you open the doors, I'll adopt this dog.' I wasn't looking, this was not my intention," Julie Christian said.
Counterfeit Connecticut licenses seized in Kentucky
(WTNH) – Thousands of counterfeit driver’s licenses were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Kentucky on Wednesday. Louisville CBP officers detained two shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong. In the first shipment, officers found 2,857 counterfeit state driver’s licenses, and in the second box, there were 1,565 fake licenses. According to CBP, […]
Massachusetts research team helps save 12 people from sinking boat off Virginia
NORFOLK, Virginia -- A Massachusetts research team was in the right place at the right time to help save 12 people from a sinking fishing boat off the coast of Virginia. A boat from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Falmouth was the first to respond to a mayday call early Friday morning, the Coast Guard said. The crew launched a hard inflatable boat into the water and 12 passengers from the sinking ship were able to climb on board. Another good samaritan boat also came to help at that time. According to the WHOI, the sinking ship's captain was reluctant to leave his ship and was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter in a basket. The WHOI crew has returned to its three-week research mission at sea.
23 arrested, 74,000 pills confiscated in massive North Shore drug raid
Authorities also seized a pill press and bags with about three to four kilograms of suspected powdered fentanyl. Following the execution of a number of federal warrants Tuesday, 23 people are charged with trafficking counterfeit prescription pills in connection with a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization. Authorities also seized more...
Nearly 6 years later, Rocky Point charity plates finally being issued
More than five years after hundreds of Rhode Islanders ordered them, the Rocky Point-themed license plates are finally in production.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
WMTW
Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island commits $9.5 million to support people experiencing housing insecurity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee committed $9.5 million in federal funds to support residents experiencing housing insecurity on Friday. “All Rhode Islanders, regardless of their financial situations, deserve a shot at securing and maintaining safe housing,” said McKee. According to HousingWorksRI, there are over 414,000 households...
