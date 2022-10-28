ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders

By Jake Arthur
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled three players out ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders, including quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive end Kwity Paye. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard will also return and play on a snap count.

On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders .

Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play on Sunday for just his second game appearance of the season, but will be on a pitch count. He missed the first three weeks of the season before debuting in Week 4 and leaving in the first half with a concussion and broken nose.

Ryan, of course, was demoted after the offense's slow start to the season in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger .

However, lost in the news was that Ryan also suffered a Grade-2 separation in his throwing shoulder in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans . Reich stated that the Colts would've made the move either way. In Ryan's absence, Nick Foles will serve as Ehlinger's backup.

Paye has been out since being carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football . He's yet to practice since the injury. Tyquan Lewis has seen the majority of the snaps at left end with Paye sidelined.

Stuard was a new addition to the injury report this week. He is exclusively a core special teams player, so the Colts will need the rest of their groups to step up in his absence.

The Colts host the Commanders this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 4:25pm ET.

