Andy Reid suggests Chiefs could make more moves ahead of trade deadline

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid isn’t ruling out the possibility of the team making another move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The team already sent a pair of draft picks to the New York Giants to acquire WR Kadarius Toney. When asked about whether the team could be convinced to trade away a player, Reid suggested there is a possibility that they could trade someone away or that they could acquire another player ahead of the upcoming deadline.
