Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid isn’t ruling out the possibility of the team making another move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The team already sent a pair of draft picks to the New York Giants to acquire WR Kadarius Toney. When asked about whether the team could be convinced to trade away a player, Reid suggested there is a possibility that they could trade someone away or that they could acquire another player ahead of the upcoming deadline.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 25 MINUTES AGO