Colts DL Tyquan Lewis (knee) out for season
Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured left patella tendon. He
Where does Christian McCaffrey's three-touchdown game rank in 49ers history?
Evan Giddings and Marc Grandi of the Audacy Original Podcast “The 415ers” talked about running back Christian McCaffrey’s historic day and where it ranks in San Francisco 49ers history.
Auburn football coaching search: 13 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
Andy Reid suggests Chiefs could make more moves ahead of trade deadline
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid isn’t ruling out the possibility of the team making another move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The team already sent a pair of draft picks to the New York Giants to acquire WR Kadarius Toney. When asked about whether the team could be convinced to trade away a player, Reid suggested there is a possibility that they could trade someone away or that they could acquire another player ahead of the upcoming deadline.
