Saint Cloud, MN

17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.

Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.

The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.

