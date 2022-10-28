Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Jr. Very Clear
As wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gets closer to a return from the torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl, all eyes around the NFL will be on which team can land him for the stretch run this season. One of the contenders might be the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just added some ...
Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8
One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher thinks the team is mismanaging rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Quinn and Eagles agree to part ways after season
On Wednesday, the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. With it, Quinn and the Eagles agreed to part ways after the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Eagles are getting away with a bargain for the rental of the veteran...
Mike Tomlin Blames Steelers Loss on Two Things
The Pittsburgh Steelers' struggles can be highlighted by two mistakes.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call
The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
Bengals trade candidates ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to be overly active at the NFL trade deadline. That’s largely been the case in the past at the deadline. It’s also the case overall with trades for the team as it only makes minor moves here and there that usually return pretty good value (ex: B.J. Hill).
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Cleveland Browns will be without three key starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More
Kenny Pickett was not pleased with the Pittsburgh Steelers' preparation.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt by Nov. 1
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mike Pelaia says, Steelers fans, be honest with yourself; embrace the losing
Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. How many times have you heard that line? Countless. It’s a fact and it’s been a badge of honor around Pittsburgh when describing the last 15 years of Steeler football. It’s described a lot of success but also several shortcomings. Part of “not losing” has meant not winning enough to go very far in the playoffs or even make the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
Tennessee Titans rookie QB Malik Willis to make first NFL start
Former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis became one of the most scrutinized prospects during the NFL pre-draft process. After a successful
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't return Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Kansas City.
Comments / 2