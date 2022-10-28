ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8

One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
NASHVILLE, TN
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call

The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mike Pelaia says, Steelers fans, be honest with yourself; embrace the losing

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. How many times have you heard that line? Countless. It’s a fact and it’s been a badge of honor around Pittsburgh when describing the last 15 years of Steeler football. It’s described a lot of success but also several shortcomings. Part of “not losing” has meant not winning enough to go very far in the playoffs or even make the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery

Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't return Sunday

Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Kansas City.
NASHVILLE, TN

