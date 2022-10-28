ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Two Henrico 18-year-olds charged with the murder of Richmond man in convenience store shooting

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Henrico 18-year-olds have been arrested and charged with the murder of a Richmond man who was shot and killed at a Central Henrico convenience store in late September.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at a convenience store at the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23 just before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 40-year-old Jonathan O. Fitzgerald , of Richmond, dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGZFG_0iqL4oBR00
Central Henrico convenience store shooting scene at the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23 (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

Henrico Police said Lavar Anderson Jr., 18, and Joseph Quarles Yates III, 18, both of Henrico, were identified as suspects during the investigation and arrested Friday, Oct. 28 without incident.

Richmond police officer of five years arrested, charged with rape

Anderson and Yates have both been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder and use of a firearm with the commission of a felony.

WRIC - ABC 8News

