Redwood Empire Whiskey Releases Cask Strength Collection
Redwood Empire Whiskey, California’s largest whiskey producer, expands its award-winning portfolio with limited editions of Cask Strength Pipe Dream Bourbon Whiskey, Cask Strength Emerald Giant Rye Whiskey and Cask Strength Lost Monarch Blend of Rye and Bourbon Whiskey. This comes on the heels of a highly anticipated second batch of the distillery’s Bottled-in-Bond.
Humboldt Distillery Releases Limited-Edition Organic Apple Brandy
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.— Humboldt Distillery, the Northern California distillery best known for its organic and hemp-infused vodkas, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest offering: Organic Apple Brandy. The new spirit is a small-batch release, with only a limited number of cases produced. Each of Humboldt Distillery’s craft spirits is inspired by the natural beauty surrounding the distillery on California’s Redwood Coast, and the new Organic Apple Brandy is no exception.
Stone Brewing Launches Stone Buenafiesta Margaritas
ESCONDIDO, Calif.— Stone Brewing announces its newest ‘Buena’ brand family beverage – Stone Buenafiesta Margaritas made with premium tequila. The lineup of four carefully crafted flavors includes Classic Lime, Strawberry, Passion Fruit and Pineapple Habanero, now available in Southern California only. Each 12oz can of margarita...
