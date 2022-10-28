ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, it won’t be just because of money | Klapisch

There’s no shortage of theories about Aaron Judge’s impending free agency and what will drive his decision — which, by the way, he hasn’t made yet. But if Judge leaves the Yankees, it won’t be just because of money. And it won’t be tied to another disappointing October. Judge hates losing, but there’s more going on here.
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Expert picks for Phillies vs. Astros

The Houston Astros have not lost a game in the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies have defied the odds and looked like a team of destiny throughout October. So, which storyline will win out when the 2022 World Series begins Friday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App)?
CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
NJ.com

White Sox manager search: Yankees coach to interview but ex-coach is out

There could be a new face in the New York Yankees dugout next season. But no, it won’t be a replacement for manager Aaron Boone. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening. White Sox search has been mostly a mystery. Ozzie Guillen, Ron Washington and Joe Espada have been mentioned but none of those 3 are seen now as especially likely.”
NJ.com

‘I’m going to go drink some beers’: Eagles pivot quickly to Texans after pounding Steelers

PHILADELPHIA – Six Eagles sipped fruit smoothies as they pedaled stationary bicycles, wore straps around their legs and had their blood flow monitored in the middle of the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field. Five more players laid face down on massage tables as therapists kneaded their backs. It was 15 minutes after they completed a 35-13 pounding of the Steelers to improve to 7-0 on Sunday.
NJ.com

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has COVID again

Stephen A. Smith has COVID-19. The ESPN talking head announced his diagnosis on Monday and seems to be OK, although he’s upset to be missing work. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s bad enough I’m out with Covid — although I am feeling much better than...
