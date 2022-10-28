Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $700 Million Ahead of Wednesday Night's Drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing, making it the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history and the eighth-largest lottery jackpot overall. No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn Monday night, which carried a $625 million payout. The numbers for the Oct....
Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night prize
The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing, which if hit, would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S lottery history. The Oct. 29 drawing will be the 37th jackpot since the last win on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot...
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth More Than $800 Million
The next Powerball game will offer the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $401 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 12) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $403 million drawing Monday (October 10) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1 billion without a jackpot winner
The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Powerball jackpot surpasses $1 billion after no Saturday winner drawn
BOSTON - The next Powerball jackpot will be the second biggest in the game's history after yet another drawing with no big winner.No one took home the jackpot Saturday night. The winning numbers were 19-31-40-46-57 and the red Powerball was 23.The estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is now $1 billion. The one-time all-cash option now stands at $497.3 million. This is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and only the second time in the game's history the prize has reached $1 billion.The largest prize in game history came in 2016 when winners from California, Florida, and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion prize.There have been 37 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1B ahead of tonight's drawing
The jackpot for tonight's drawing is now at an estimated $1 billion.
Powerball Jackpot Soars to Second Largest Winnings in History
The next Powerball jackpot drawing is all treats, no tricks, as the winning pool soars to the second largest ever recorded. The jackpot continued to grow after there were no reported winners during Saturday's drawing of white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and the red Powerball 23. The next...
Powerball Jackpot Surges After No Winning Tickets Sold, New Prize Estimated at $800M
No one was lucky enough to win the $700 million Powerball jackpot on Oct. 26th. Now, if someone manages to buy a winning ticket for the next drawing, they stand to take home $825 million, minus taxes, of course. The last time the jackpot zeroed out was on August 3rd...
Comments / 0