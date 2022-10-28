Read full article on original website
Want to work with weed? NJ’s Stockton University hosting career for the public
GALLOWAY — Job and business opportunities related to marijuana are expected to skyrocket in New Jersey as the state expands its legal adult-use market. Stockton University is putting those opportunities on display Tuesday during a seven-hour career fair and business expo, in partnership with the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association.
‘High-dosage tutoring’ being considered for New Jersey schools
As it's written right now, a proposed law being considered in Trenton would provide funding to schools and districts that have plans in place to deliver extra lessons to underperforming students multiple times per week. The "high-dosage tutoring" legislation is also meant to address an ongoing teacher shortage, according to...
NJ residents warned about ‘tripledemic’ health threat
With everyone spending an increasing amount of time indoors this fall, infectious disease expert Dr. Meg Fisher, who is the New Jersey Acting Deputy Commissioner of Health, says we are beginning to see an uptick in the number of COVID and influenza cases, along with a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children
Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
Marijuana and more: NJ Poison Control’s Halloween warning
Halloween is a busy time for the New Jersey Poison Control Center. With people preoccupied preparing for school parades, house parties and trick-or-treating, they may not be paying attention to everything happening around them. But Bruce Ruck, managing director at the NJ Poison Information and Education System at Rutgers University...
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
wrnjradio.com
Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023
NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Here are some ways to dispose of your unwanted medications in the tri-state.
Want in on N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.
NY Cannabis Insider events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the state’s emerging cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, our next conference will be held in Tarrytown on Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
For the NJ 9th: The Star-Ledger endorses Rep. Bill Pascrell
We preface this endorsement by addressing the elephant in the 9th District: Billy Prempeh, the Republican candidate for that North Jersey congressional seat, swears that he is neither a member nor an advocate of QAnon. So about that infamous photo that Prempah posted on Facebook during his first run at...
New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change
If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Would Expand Outdoor Smoking Ban In New Jersey
A new bill introduced in the New Jersey Assembly would, if approved, add a number of areas where smoking would be prohibited. The bill, which was introduced by Assemblywoman Carol Murphy (D-Burlington), would revise the New Jersey Smoke Free Air Act to include public areas such as race tracks, sporting events, amusement parks, recreational areas, marinas, historic sites, cemeteries, natural areas, and boardwalks, among others.
Viral illnesses are spreading among N.J. kids. The rise is ‘incredibly concerning.’
The kids are pouring in, coughing and wheezing and congested. First it was enterovirus and rhinovirus. Now RSV has become the dominant infection, with flu cases also growing. And doctors wonder if the volume will remain high for the foreseeable future. A spate of respiratory viruses is sending children to...
Voter anger over abortion rights could be big wild card in N.J. and nation at Biden midterm
A job led Amy Bloodworth away from home in Monmouth County to relocate in Texas six years ago. But it was politics — and the freedom to work remotely — that convinced her to move back to New Jersey this summer. Bloodworth said she could no longer tolerate...
Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
We’ve been doing N.J. beach sweeps since the ‘80s. Do they actually make a difference?
In September 1992, George H.W. Bush was still president, NASA launched the US Mars Observer and Clean Ocean Action volunteers were picking up hair curlers, dumbbells and a suit case handle from Sandy Hook beach as part of bi-annual clean-ups. At the time, the Long Branch-based environmental non-profit organization was...
New Jersey Democrats are under the gun on the Second Amendment | Mulshine
A lot of people in Trenton think of state Senator Ed Durr as a right-wing nut – as if there’s something wrong with that. It doesn’t bother me. There are plenty of left-wing nuts in the Legislature. Why not a right-winger?. It certainly livens up an otherwise...
11 reasons why New Jersey is better than Utah
By “they,” we mean everyone. All 49 other states, who regularly use New Jersey as a punchline and have contributed to our notorious ranking as the most hated state in America.
N.J. Senate president’s chief of staff resigns, will plead guilty to tax charges
The chief of staff to New Jersey state Senate President Nicholas Scutari has resigned as he plans to plead guilty to federal tax charges, Scutari confirmed Saturday. Tony Teixeira has long been a top figure in Union County politics, serving as head of the local Democratic Party in Elizabeth and previously working as chief of staff to former state Sen. Ray Lesniak, D-Union.
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
