ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

NJ residents warned about ‘tripledemic’ health threat

With everyone spending an increasing amount of time indoors this fall, infectious disease expert Dr. Meg Fisher, who is the New Jersey Acting Deputy Commissioner of Health, says we are beginning to see an uptick in the number of COVID and influenza cases, along with a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Shore News Network

Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children

Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Marijuana and more: NJ Poison Control’s Halloween warning

Halloween is a busy time for the New Jersey Poison Control Center. With people preoccupied preparing for school parades, house parties and trick-or-treating, they may not be paying attention to everything happening around them. But Bruce Ruck, managing director at the NJ Poison Information and Education System at Rutgers University...
wrnjradio.com

Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Want in on N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.

NY Cannabis Insider events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the state’s emerging cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, our next conference will be held in Tarrytown on Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
TARRYTOWN, NY
NJ.com

For the NJ 9th: The Star-Ledger endorses Rep. Bill Pascrell

We preface this endorsement by addressing the elephant in the 9th District: Billy Prempeh, the Republican candidate for that North Jersey congressional seat, swears that he is neither a member nor an advocate of QAnon. So about that infamous photo that Prempah posted on Facebook during his first run at...
WASHINGTON STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change

If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Bill Would Expand Outdoor Smoking Ban In New Jersey

A new bill introduced in the New Jersey Assembly would, if approved, add a number of areas where smoking would be prohibited. The bill, which was introduced by Assemblywoman Carol Murphy (D-Burlington), would revise the New Jersey Smoke Free Air Act to include public areas such as race tracks, sporting events, amusement parks, recreational areas, marinas, historic sites, cemeteries, natural areas, and boardwalks, among others.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy