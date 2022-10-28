The Justice Files: To Catch a Killer: The Sherry Black murder investigation (Part II)

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Seven years after Sherry Black was murdered, the case remained unsolved.

At the anniversary of her murder, Heidi Miller, Black’s daughter, spoke briefly at a gathering with police and reporters.

“Seven years ago to the day, my mom Sherry Black was brutally murdered,” Miller said. “it’s been way too long. we need to catch that person so he can’t hurt anybody else.

In 2017, South Salt Lake police released a sketch of a possible suspect. But the tips led to dead ends.

Black was found murdered at her bookstore in 2010. The case was transferred to Unified Police Department on the 7th anniversary, and their cold case detective took over.

“Up to that point, it was a lot of unknowns as far as what to do or go from here,” said Ben Pender, the cold case detective for UPD.

Pender began the task of re-interviewing family members and others. He met with officials at the state crime lab for possible breakthroughs in DNA testing, but there was little progress.

At the time, the use of genealogy by the police was coming into play.

“I had heard about this,” Pender said. “[It was] something that was being looked at to potentially help solve crimes.”

He sent the blood evidence to Parabon Nanolabs , and genealogists gave him a lead.

“This genealogist was able to provide information regarding individuals that were very distant relatives to our potential suspect,” Pender said.

At the time, Adam Durborow was not on anyone’s radar. But after his arrest, he told Pender he kept following the case.

“They had just gone through some DNA testing,” he told Pender in a police interview obtained by ABC4. “So, I said it was only a matter of time.”

Over the next two years, Pender crisscrossed the country to meet with those relatives and get their DNA.

On the list was a family in Southern California. Pender met with a man who fathered a child years ago. That child and his mother were living in Salt Lake City.

“He showed me a photo of her and a baby at the time,” Pender recalled. “It was a one-year-old.”

Back in Utah, Pender could not find the child’s name. He was much older now. He only learned later on that the child was adopted.

“We continued to look,” he said. “We happened to come across this Adam Durborrow name and realized he was adopted, and he was currently residing in Orem.”

Pender learned Durborrow had a minor criminal record: two shoplifting charges which were misdemeanors.

Durborow lived in the basement of a home in Orem.

Police secretly got his DNA and sent it to the state crime lab. Hours later, Pender’s hard work paid off.

“At two in the morning, I received a text,” he said. “It was a match.”

Durborow was arrested at his workplace and brought in for questioning.

“I wanted to try to talk to you, to try to have an opportunity about the why,” he said to Durborow in the police interview. “It’s not a matter of who, it’s about the why.”

When he arrived at the bookstore, Durborow said he was stressed out from problems involving his foster parent and his adopted mother.

He said Black was kind to him and was constantly checking on him. Durborow said he just snapped.

“There were a pair of scissors nearby and I picked them up and I hit her,” Durborow recalled. “I hit her in the back of the head. I don’t know why I did. I was just so angry.”

He said Black fell to the ground, but he kept attacking her. He grabbed a bottle to strike her head. Afterward, he sexually assaulted Black.

“I ran out of that store,” he said. “I’m surprised nobody saw me. I was just running. I didn’t remember if I had blood on my face or anything. But I didn’t stop until I got to my therapist’s office.”

He said her death haunted him while he remained a free man.

“I’d be driving down the freeway, seeing her face,” he said. “It was just staring at me.”

But with his arrest, he said his anguish ended and hoped it would bring answers to Sherry Black’s family. Durborow was sentenced to prison for the rest of his life with no chance of parole. Black’s family also was in attendance to see him for the last time.

“This is the dawn of a new day,” Heidi Miller said following the sentencing. “We are going to put him behind us, and we are going to do good things and remember her.”

As for the cold case detective, Pender had caught the killer.

“[I am] very satisfied knowing that the work and the due diligence, in this case, paid off, and hopefully get some answers to the family now,” Pender said.

Durborow did write a letter of apology to the Black family. Its contents were never relieved.

For his efforts, Pender was awarded the U.S. Attorney General’s award for Distinguished Service in community policing.

