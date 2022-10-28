Read full article on original website
Movement Mortgage Names New Chief Information Officer
Lyra Waggoner brings 18 years of experience in mortgage industry. Movement Mortgage, the nation's sixth-largest retail mortgage lender, is expanding its leadership team with a position focused on the growth and transformation of Movement's technology platform. For this new role, it welcomes Lyra Waggoner as chief information officer. Prior to...
Stratmor: Mortgage M&A Deals Up In 2022
Stratmor Group says that we'll see more of that in 2023, too. By the end of 2022, STRATMOR anticipates that nearly 50 M&A transactions will be announced or closed. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the mortgage industry have increased in 2022 and the consolidation will continue in 2023, according to Stratmor Group’s October Insights Report.
Fannie Mae Releases September Summary
Fannie Mae's Guaranty Book of Business increased 1.6% during September. The conventional single-family serious delinquency rate fell 3 basis points to 0.69%. The multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased by 4 basis points to 0.26%. Fannie Mae's Guaranty Book of Business increased at a compound annualized rate of 1.6% in September....
Job Openings Increase to 10.7 Million in September, Helping to Offset August Declines
The number of job openings was 10.7 million on the last business day of September, an increase from the 10.1 million openings as of the end of August. That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. September’s job openings partially offset the decline in August though was little changed at a rate of 6.5%. The sectors that saw the biggest increases in job openings for the month were accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance and transportation, warehousing, and utilities. Job openings decreased in wholesale trade and in finance and insurance. About 4.1 million people quit their...
