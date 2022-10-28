ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US midfielder De la Torre out for 3 weeks before World Cup

By AP
 3 days ago

MADRID (AP) — American midfielder Luca de la Torre has sustained a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks, his Spanish club Celta Vigo said Friday, with the World Cup less than a month away.

Celta said De la Torre has a muscle tear in his left leg.

He last played for the U.S. national team in a friendly against Japan in September.

The 24-year-old player joined Celta this summer, signing a four-year contract. He has made just five appearances for Celta this season, all as a substitute, totaling 54 minutes, following his transfer from the Dutch club Heracles.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ukraine soccer body asks FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian soccer federation urged FIFA on Monday to remove Iran from the World Cup next month, alleging human rights violations and supplying the Russian military with weapons. The call was made three weeks before Iran is due to face England in the first Group B game in Qatar. The group also includes the United States and Wales. The Ukrainian federation’s executive committee did not ask...
World Cup Countdown Photo Gallery

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Finally, Qatar’s moment has arrived. In a few weeks, the tiny emirate jutting out into the Persian Gulf will welcome the world when it hosts the biggest sporting event to ever be staged in the Arab region. Soccer’s World Cup is coming, and with it so much scrutiny but also plenty of intrigue. Qatar is using the World Cup to showcase its culture, history and identity...
German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's human rights envoy said Sunday that she is postponing an official visit to Qatar, after the Gulf nation reacted angrily to German government comments in recent days. Qatar had summoned the German ambassador Friday over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, Nancy Faeser, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf nation because of its human rights record. Qatar has faced heavy international scrutiny of its treatment of migrant workers and its criminalization of homosexual relations. ...
Bolsonaro seizes on Brazil's soccer glory during election

SAO PAULO (AP) — Soon after casting his vote for in Brazil’s presidential election in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was hoisting a silver trophy into the air alongside newly crowned soccer champions. The far-right leader posed for cameras and snapped selfies with players from the local Flamengo team. On Saturday night, the team won the Copa Libertadores, South America’s most prestigious club soccer tournament. Flamengo is Brazil’s most popular club and won 1-0 win against Athletico, of Parana state. ...
USA Basketball picks next World Cup qualifying roster

USA Basketball has picked the 12 players that will be tasked with clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup. The roster for the next two World Cup qualifying games at Washington was revealed Sunday, for matchups against Brazil on Nov. 11 and Colombia on Nov. 14. The Americans are closing in officially securing a spot in the 32-team World Cup that will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia next summer; one win may be enough to get that done, and two wins...
AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:09 a.m. EDT

Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away. Some soccer fan clubs already say they’ll be commuting during the cup to Qatar on 45-minute flights from Dubai, the skyscraper-studded, beachfront city-state in the United...
Jail term to third term: The inside story of Lula’s comeback

During his bleakest days, one of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s favorite cooks traveled 800 miles from the capital to the city where he was imprisoned for graft to make him a rabada, a typical Brazilian dish of oxtail. Maria de Jesus Oliveira da Costa, 68, known as “Aunt Zelia,” had to pay a hotel manager in Curitiba to use the kitchen to prepare the meal. Once it was ready, she put the dish in a lunch bag and sent it to the former president’s...
