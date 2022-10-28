ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

msn.com

With no big winner, Powerball jackpot expected to grow to $1 billion

With no winners reported, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot of roughly $825 million was expected to grow to an estimated $1 billion by Monday’s drawing, officials said. No ticket matched all five numbers of 19-31-40-46-57 and the Powerball, 23, Powerball officials said early Sunday. With no big winner, the jackpot...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Lines long for players hoping to cash in on $800M Powerball jackpot

Lottery fever is spreading across the United States as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. On Saturday, a massive line of people gathered at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, hoping to cash in on the estimated $800 million prize. The store has a history of producing winning lottery tickets; there's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Oct. 31, 2022

The State Theater in New Brunswick will host “Mutts Gone Nuts” on Nov. 13 starting at 1 p.m. According to the theater’s promotional materials, “Imagine nine of the world’s most talented four-legged performers in an uproariously funny, comedy dog spectacular that is leaving audiences everywhere howling for more! The all-star lineup includes the highest jumping dog in the universe, two Guinness World Record Champions, a hilarious six-pound Pomeranian Pikachu mix, and a host of previously discarded dogs that will dance, prance, flip, and skip their way right in to your heart. Deemed “A must see!” by The Washington Post, Mutts Gone Nuts is sure to win Best in Show!”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
