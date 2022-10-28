Read full article on original website
With no big winner, Powerball jackpot expected to grow to $1 billion
With no winners reported, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot of roughly $825 million was expected to grow to an estimated $1 billion by Monday’s drawing, officials said. No ticket matched all five numbers of 19-31-40-46-57 and the Powerball, 23, Powerball officials said early Sunday. With no big winner, the jackpot...
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1B ahead of tonight's drawing
The jackpot for tonight's drawing is now at an estimated $1 billion.
CBS News
Powerball jackpot jumps to $800 million after no winner in latest drawing
BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $800 million after no winner was drawn Wednesday night. The winning numbers for the October 26 drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 Powerball 24. There were six $1 million winners, including one in Connecticut. The one-time all cash option now stands at $383.7 million. This...
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth More Than $800 Million
The next Powerball game will offer the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1 billion; next drawing Monday night
The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night prize
The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing, which if hit, would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S lottery history. The Oct. 29 drawing will be the 37th jackpot since the last win on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot...
msn.com
Lines long for players hoping to cash in on $800M Powerball jackpot
Lottery fever is spreading across the United States as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. On Saturday, a massive line of people gathered at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, hoping to cash in on the estimated $800 million prize. The store has a history of producing winning lottery tickets; there's...
Democrats rush aid to deep-blue seat in Upstate New York
House Majority PAC is investing late money to help Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle's campaign.
$3.7M grant will fund railroad ties that allow for Amtrak speeds in Poconos
A state grant will provide half the funding for 43,000 new railroad ties in the Poconos, an infrastructure upgrade that is necessary if Amtrak is to add a passenger route between Scranton and New York City. The $3.7 million grant through Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program has been awarded to...
N.J. pets in need: Oct. 31, 2022
The State Theater in New Brunswick will host “Mutts Gone Nuts” on Nov. 13 starting at 1 p.m. According to the theater’s promotional materials, “Imagine nine of the world’s most talented four-legged performers in an uproariously funny, comedy dog spectacular that is leaving audiences everywhere howling for more! The all-star lineup includes the highest jumping dog in the universe, two Guinness World Record Champions, a hilarious six-pound Pomeranian Pikachu mix, and a host of previously discarded dogs that will dance, prance, flip, and skip their way right in to your heart. Deemed “A must see!” by The Washington Post, Mutts Gone Nuts is sure to win Best in Show!”
