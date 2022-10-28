The State Theater in New Brunswick will host “Mutts Gone Nuts” on Nov. 13 starting at 1 p.m. According to the theater’s promotional materials, “Imagine nine of the world’s most talented four-legged performers in an uproariously funny, comedy dog spectacular that is leaving audiences everywhere howling for more! The all-star lineup includes the highest jumping dog in the universe, two Guinness World Record Champions, a hilarious six-pound Pomeranian Pikachu mix, and a host of previously discarded dogs that will dance, prance, flip, and skip their way right in to your heart. Deemed “A must see!” by The Washington Post, Mutts Gone Nuts is sure to win Best in Show!”

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO