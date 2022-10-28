Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Yankees’ rival to get new ballpark without changing cities, MLB commissioner predicts
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred believes that while the A’s must continue looking into moving out of Oakland and away from its decrepit ballpark, one of the Yankees’ AL East rival likely will stay in the Sunshine State. “I see Tampa differently,” Manfred told Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo on...
Phillies bring out ‘heavy hitters’ for 1st pitch at World Series Game 3 vs. Astros
The World Series is hitting Philadelphia. On Monday, the Phillies will host the Houston Astros in the third installment of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And there will be some special guests to kick off Game 3. The Boston...
Phillies turn to ex-Mets ace in Game 3 of World Series vs. Astros
Noah Syndergaard is back at the World Series. The right-hander will be starting in Game 3 on Monday when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Houston Astros. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The last time Syndergaard was on this big stage, he was wearing a New York Mets...
If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, it won’t be just because of money | Klapisch
There’s no shortage of theories about Aaron Judge’s impending free agency and what will drive his decision — which, by the way, he hasn’t made yet. But if Judge leaves the Yankees, it won’t be just because of money. And it won’t be tied to another disappointing October. Judge hates losing, but there’s more going on here.
Ex-Mets teammates talk Jacob deGrom’s free agency decision
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to opt out of his contract after the World Series and become a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Two members of the Philadelphia Phillies pitching staff who used to be on the Mets with deGrom have commented...
Giants’ Brian Daboll sends message to team heading into bye week, trade deadline
SEATTLE — The Giants were not pleased with their performance. The team that had spent most of this season winning in the end was clubbed in the fourth quarter Sunday by a journeyman quarterback who twice called MetLife Stadium home. In a drive that took less than two minutes...
White Sox manager search: Yankees coach to interview but ex-coach is out
There could be a new face in the New York Yankees dugout next season. But no, it won’t be a replacement for manager Aaron Boone. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening. White Sox search has been mostly a mystery. Ozzie Guillen, Ron Washington and Joe Espada have been mentioned but none of those 3 are seen now as especially likely.”
‘I’m going to go drink some beers’: Eagles pivot quickly to Texans after pounding Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – Six Eagles sipped fruit smoothies as they pedaled stationary bicycles, wore straps around their legs and had their blood flow monitored in the middle of the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field. Five more players laid face down on massage tables as therapists kneaded their backs. It was 15 minutes after they completed a 35-13 pounding of the Steelers to improve to 7-0 on Sunday.
Giants’ pursuit of Yankees’ Aaron Judge could create awkward moment in 2023
The San Francisco Giants are expected to be a major player in the free-agent market when it comes to chasing New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The Giants hope to woo the slugger with big bucks and a chance to return to the Bay Area. Should San Francisco pry Judge...
NFL Week 8 picks: Green Bay Packers-Buffalo Bills predictions | Sunday Night Football
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers visit quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. is 8:20 p.m. ET on...
Brian Cashman leaving could create worst-case scenario for Yankees, MLB insider says
Aaron Boone will be back. Brian Cashman should return as well. But until the general manager and New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner put pen to paper, nothing is guaranteed. And that makes this report from the New York Post’s Joel Sherman so intriguing. I think if Cashman is...
Hall-of-Fame coach is ‘worried’ about N.J.’s Kenny Pickett after Steelers’ loss to Eagles
Is Pittsburgh doing right by quarterback Kenny Pickett?. The rookie recently took over as QB1 for the 2-6 Steelers. On Sunday, he completed 25-of-38 passed for 191 yards in a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher...
Giants deliver a clunker in final game before bye as Seahawks’ Geno Smith torches them in final quarter
SEATTLE -- This time the Giants did not win in the end. This time, the Giants took their opponent into the deep end of the pool and they were the ones left gasping for air and grasping for explanations as to why their four-game winning streak came to an end.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has COVID again
Stephen A. Smith has COVID-19. The ESPN talking head announced his diagnosis on Monday and seems to be OK, although he’s upset to be missing work. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s bad enough I’m out with Covid — although I am feeling much better than...
Eagles QB report card: Not straight A’s for Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the season with people questioning his arm talent and asking if he is the right guys to lead the franchise for years to come. With each game that passes, Hurts is proving that he is the guy. Hurts took another step during...
Ex-Yankees reliever looking for World Series revenge vs. Astros
It’s not personal, Sonny. It’s strictly business - Michael Corleone, “The Godfather”. Don’t tell that to Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson, who picked up the save in Game 1 of the World Series, when the Phillies rallied to beat the Houston Astros, 6-5, in 10 innings.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy off the hot seat, puts an end to Sean Payton rumors
Ever since Sean Payton stepped away from the New Orleans Saints in January, there has been speculation that he would take over Mike McCarthy’s job with the Dallas Cowboys. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Payton had been linked to Dallas time and again over the years,...
Despite dud in Seattle, Giants’ playoff hopes still look promising, with winnable games ahead
The Giants entered their bye week Sunday with a dud of a performance in Seattle. But their playoff chances still are looking reasonably good.
