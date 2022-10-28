ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bet365 promo code for NFL Week 8: Bet $1, Get $200, win or lose

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ready for Week 8? If so, a bet365 promo code is offering New Jersey residents $200 in free bets for a $1 wager...
BetMGM bonus code MNF: Redeem up to $1,000 on Bengals vs. Browns

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Redeem up to $1,000 in site credit when you sign up for BetMGM, apply BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS, and place a moneyline wager...
CLEVELAND, OH
If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, it won’t be just because of money | Klapisch

There’s no shortage of theories about Aaron Judge’s impending free agency and what will drive his decision — which, by the way, he hasn’t made yet. But if Judge leaves the Yankees, it won’t be just because of money. And it won’t be tied to another disappointing October. Judge hates losing, but there’s more going on here.
White Sox manager search: Yankees coach to interview but ex-coach is out

There could be a new face in the New York Yankees dugout next season. But no, it won’t be a replacement for manager Aaron Boone. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening. White Sox search has been mostly a mystery. Ozzie Guillen, Ron Washington and Joe Espada have been mentioned but none of those 3 are seen now as especially likely.”
CHICAGO, IL
‘I’m going to go drink some beers’: Eagles pivot quickly to Texans after pounding Steelers

PHILADELPHIA – Six Eagles sipped fruit smoothies as they pedaled stationary bicycles, wore straps around their legs and had their blood flow monitored in the middle of the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field. Five more players laid face down on massage tables as therapists kneaded their backs. It was 15 minutes after they completed a 35-13 pounding of the Steelers to improve to 7-0 on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has COVID again

Stephen A. Smith has COVID-19. The ESPN talking head announced his diagnosis on Monday and seems to be OK, although he’s upset to be missing work. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s bad enough I’m out with Covid — although I am feeling much better than...
