2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England through 2 of 10 subdivisions (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 3. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998...
Starr Andrews rallies for Skate Canada runner-up with career-best performance
Starr Andrews put up the top free skate of her international career, moving from fifth place to take runner-up at Skate Canada, matching the best full-fledged Grand Prix finish for an American woman in six years. Andrews, 21, landed six triple jumps in the free skate in Mississauga, Ontario, to...
Shilese Jones leads the way for U.S. women in world gymnastics championships qualifying
The U.S. had the top score — 167.263 points — of the first three teams to compete on the first of two days of women’s qualifying. The other top nations, including China and Brazil, compete Sunday as fields are determined for the eight-team final, 24-gymnast all-around final and eight-gymnast apparatus finals next week.
Jeff Plush out as USA Curling CEO
The head of the organization that runs Olympic curling in the United States resigned Friday in the wake of an investigation that revealed he failed to act on allegations of sexual abuse and other harassment when he was commissioner of a women’s soccer league. USA Curling said it had...
Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman
Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Best Place to Survive Nuclear War in the U.S.
Biden recently said Russia may be leading the world into nuclear "Armageddon," while Elon Musk tweeted that "nuclear war probability is rising rapidly."
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Mexico has quietly become the most popular destination for Americans moving abroad. Here's why expats are happy with their financial situations after moving south of the border.
An analysis from HireAHelper finds around 16,000 Americans moved to Mexico last year, the top country for expats per another report.
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final
England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
Katie Ledecky breaks world record by nearly 10 seconds
Katie Ledecky shattered the world record in the short-course 1500m freestyle by nearly 10 seconds in her first time racing the event in a 25-meter pool at a FINA World Cup meet in Toronto. Ledecky won the 30-lap race in 15 minutes, 8.24 seconds on Saturday, prevailing by 40.58 seconds...
Katie Ledecky sets world record in 1,500-meter freestyle
TORONTO (AP) — Katie Ledecky is having a great time in her first competitive event of the season at this week’s FINA Swimming World Cup. Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. “I knew that record was within reach just based on some things I’ve done in training, especially my distance stuff (as it) has felt really good this fall,” Ledecky said. “So I felt locked into the pace.” The 10-time Olympic medalist — who doesn’t compete in short-course events very often — finished in 15:08.24, taking nearly 10 seconds off the previous record set by Germany’s Sarah Wellbrock (15:18.01) in 2019.
Traveler Shares Biggest Letdown on the 'Longest Flight in the World'
The trip takes a whopping 19 hours.
'Flush the toliet': All Blacks fans not convinced after struggle over Japan
The All Blacks have copped a truck load of flak after a poor showing in the first Test of their end of year tour against Japan. Ian Foster’s men beat Japan 38-31 in an unimpressive performance which has been widely criticised at home and has led to suggestions the three teams the All Blacks will play in the UK over the next three weeks will be relishing an opportunity.
Detained At Passport Control In Algiers Airport…
What is with me and being detained at passport control this year? After a very scary experience in a Doha, something similar happened in Algiers on my way out of Houari Boumediene Airport. Detained At Passport Control In Algiers Airport…Thanks To My Curious Passport?. First, let’s cut the suspense....
