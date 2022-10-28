TORONTO (AP) — Katie Ledecky is having a great time in her first competitive event of the season at this week’s FINA Swimming World Cup. Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. “I knew that record was within reach just based on some things I’ve done in training, especially my distance stuff (as it) has felt really good this fall,” Ledecky said. “So I felt locked into the pace.” The 10-time Olympic medalist — who doesn’t compete in short-course events very often — finished in 15:08.24, taking nearly 10 seconds off the previous record set by Germany’s Sarah Wellbrock (15:18.01) in 2019.

