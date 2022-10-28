I usually get upset whenever we're ending a month, because I feel like time is flying so fast. But not this time! I love the end of October because of Halloween! And I'm sure most would feel the same way too! We have had a fun month this month, as we had a bunch of fun events happening. From Brewtober to Homecoming last weekend, and this weekend is HALLOWEEN! So many fun things happening in town this weekend. If you missed it, HERE is the list of all the events happening this weekend. Make sure you don't miss any of them!

