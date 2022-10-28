Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats host canvass kickoff to encourage early voting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We have nine more days,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland as she addressed Washoe County voters during a visit to the Nevada Democratic Victory office on Sunday afternoon, to encourage early voting. Haaland joined Nevada’s Governor, Steve Sisolak, Attorney General, Aaron...
Republican plans to mass challenge voter registrations fall flat in Nevada
Loosely organized plans to challenge registrations en masse failed in Washoe County, a swing county that Democratic President Joe Biden won by 4.5 points in 2020. The post Republican plans to mass challenge voter registrations fall flat in Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada orders shutdown of controversial ballot hand count in rural county
The Nevada Secretary of State's office says an unprecedented hand count of mail-in ballots in Nye County, Nevada, must stop and cannot resume until after polls close on November 8. Local officials say they are looking for a way to restart the counting.
2news.com
Nevada Housing Division announces first funding awards for Home Means Nevada initiative
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Housing Division announced an initial set of funding awards for the $500 million Home Means Nevada initiative. Funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, this initiative will create lasting and generational change for Nevadans. Awards total $155.7 million in funding, representing about one-third of the initiative.
‘They should trust the process,’ Nye County hand-count shut down but may not be over
Just hours before the hand-counting of ballots would come to a halt on Thursday, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf insisted that the process was running smoothly. He acknowledged that there were several problems on Wednesday which marked the first day of the hand count. "Our first day was a little rough as you could imagine, but today things are going very smooth much fewer recounts," Kampf said. He told the 8 News Now Investigators that the goal was to hand-count two thousand ballots each day, and on the first day, volunteers counted about half of that. Later that day, the Secretary of State issued a letter to Nye County stating that the hand count must cease immediately after a decision from the Nevada Supreme Court that the process violated orders prohibiting the early release of voting results. The ACLU of Nevada had filed an emergency motion arguing that observers could access voting results.
Early voting underway across Southern Nevada as election day draws near
Early voting is still underway across Southern Nevada as election day draws near, and Nevadans are not holding back to cast their vote.
KGUN 9
Navajo Nation council speaker faces backlash for drunken behavior
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon is facing disciplinary action for being intoxicated during a family vacation in Las Vegas. Navajo lawmaker Otto Tso introduced legislation Friday in the Tribal Council to place Damon on administrative leave without pay indefinitely. The council can take action on the bill after the five-day public comment period ends.
PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade
The festivities surrounding Nevada’s 158th birthday, which technically falls on Monday, coincided with the early vote period. The post PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada mailboxes flooded with election mail, experts explain why and how to stop it
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are seeing a larger influx of political and campaign ads in your mailbox this election cycle, you are far from alone. A high number of local and state elections, combined with Congressional elections of national significance, have spurred the influx of ad campaigns.
2news.com
Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada
A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
2news.com
Treasurer’s Office returns $600,000 in unclaimed property owed to Nevada Law Enforcement
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced the Treasurer’s Office has worked with the Nevada Police Union to identify more than $600,000 in unclaimed property due to State law enforcement officers. The Treasurer’s Office has proactively identified these funds owed to members of the Nevada Police Union and will work...
KOLO TV Reno
Polls show good news for both parties in Nevada races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polling in Nevada has good news for both Republicans and Democrats in the races for Governor and Senate. A Data for Progress poll shows Republican challengers holding narrow leads in the races. 819 likely voters were surveyed from Oct. 13-19. In the poll, Republican Joe...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Voting ‘No’ on Questions 1 and 2
Nevada voters will decide three ballot questions on the general election ballot. Each proposes to amend the state Constitution, with Question 3 getting the most attention (the open primary/ranked choice voting initiative). Question 1 would amend the Nevada Constitution to add new language specifically guaranteeing that equality of rights under...
Nevada governor candidates are debating a ProPublica investigation — but not always accurately
Gov. Steve Sisolak is fending off attacks from his Republican rival over his administration’s fast-tracking the license for a COVID-testing company with ties to a political donor. The post Nevada governor candidates are debating a ProPublica investigation — but not always accurately appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
$86K in attorney’s fees awarded in lawsuit over Lombardo’s campaign emails
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been ordered to pay more than $86,000 in attorney's fees and costs as part of a lawsuit over Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's emails.
Legal threat over lithium mine in rare Nevada flower habitat
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they'll sue them again failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
mynews4.com
Understanding Nevada's ballot questions ahead of midterm election
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada voters will see three statewide ballot questions when they go to cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election or on election day. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin,” a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.
Nellis AFB says its only thinking of expansion amid discussion to review cuts to military sites
There has been a discussion underway to usher a federal review that could lead to several military sites and bases closing as part of cost-saving measures. Nevada has four military sites, including Nellis Air Force Base. The last time the Department of Defense’s Base Realignment and Closure Commission, or BRAC, met was 17 years ago.
