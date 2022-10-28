Just hours before the hand-counting of ballots would come to a halt on Thursday, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf insisted that the process was running smoothly. He acknowledged that there were several problems on Wednesday which marked the first day of the hand count. "Our first day was a little rough as you could imagine, but today things are going very smooth much fewer recounts," Kampf said. He told the 8 News Now Investigators that the goal was to hand-count two thousand ballots each day, and on the first day, volunteers counted about half of that. Later that day, the Secretary of State issued a letter to Nye County stating that the hand count must cease immediately after a decision from the Nevada Supreme Court that the process violated orders prohibiting the early release of voting results. The ACLU of Nevada had filed an emergency motion arguing that observers could access voting results.

NYE COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO