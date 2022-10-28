ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats host canvass kickoff to encourage early voting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We have nine more days,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland as she addressed Washoe County voters during a visit to the Nevada Democratic Victory office on Sunday afternoon, to encourage early voting. Haaland joined Nevada’s Governor, Steve Sisolak, Attorney General, Aaron...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

‘They should trust the process,’ Nye County hand-count shut down but may not be over

Just hours before the hand-counting of ballots would come to a halt on Thursday, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf insisted that the process was running smoothly. He acknowledged that there were several problems on Wednesday which marked the first day of the hand count. "Our first day was a little rough as you could imagine, but today things are going very smooth much fewer recounts," Kampf said. He told the 8 News Now Investigators that the goal was to hand-count two thousand ballots each day, and on the first day, volunteers counted about half of that. Later that day, the Secretary of State issued a letter to Nye County stating that the hand count must cease immediately after a decision from the Nevada Supreme Court that the process violated orders prohibiting the early release of voting results. The ACLU of Nevada had filed an emergency motion arguing that observers could access voting results.
NYE COUNTY, NV
KGUN 9

Navajo Nation council speaker faces backlash for drunken behavior

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon is facing disciplinary action for being intoxicated during a family vacation in Las Vegas. Navajo lawmaker Otto Tso introduced legislation Friday in the Tribal Council to place Damon on administrative leave without pay indefinitely. The council can take action on the bill after the five-day public comment period ends.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada

A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Polls show good news for both parties in Nevada races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polling in Nevada has good news for both Republicans and Democrats in the races for Governor and Senate. A Data for Progress poll shows Republican challengers holding narrow leads in the races. 819 likely voters were surveyed from Oct. 13-19. In the poll, Republican Joe...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
CARSON CITY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Jim Hartman: Voting ‘No’ on Questions 1 and 2

Nevada voters will decide three ballot questions on the general election ballot. Each proposes to amend the state Constitution, with Question 3 getting the most attention (the open primary/ranked choice voting initiative). Question 1 would amend the Nevada Constitution to add new language specifically guaranteeing that equality of rights under...
NEVADA STATE
WSB Radio

Legal threat over lithium mine in rare Nevada flower habitat

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they'll sue them again failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Understanding Nevada's ballot questions ahead of midterm election

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada voters will see three statewide ballot questions when they go to cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election or on election day. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin,” a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.
NEVADA STATE
LAS VEGAS, NV

