KEYT

Witnesses: Journalist killed after police in Haiti open fire

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Witnesses say a Haitian journalist has died after being shot in the head when police opened fire on reporters demanding the release of a colleague who was detained while covering a protest. Reporters at the scene on Sunday identified the slain journalist as Romelo Vilsaint and said he worked for an online news site. His body was lying face down inside the parking lot of a police station in the capital of Port-au-Prince. A photographer working for Agence France-Presse told The Associated Press he saw police open fire and Vilsaint get hit. Police have confirmed Vilsaint was killed, but did not say how.
KEYT

Haiti police to probe death of reporter during gathering

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police says it’s been ordered to launch an investigation into the death of a journalist who witnesses say was struck in the head by a police tear gas canister. Police Chief Frantz Elbé said in a statement late Sunday that officers were forced to fire tear gas to control a “hostile crowd” attacking a police station. Witnesses told The Associated Press that journalists including deceased reporter Romelson Vilsaint had gathered at a police station in Delmas on Sunday to demand the release of a colleague detained while covering a protest. Witnesses also said police had fired on the journalists using live rounds.

