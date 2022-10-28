PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Witnesses say a Haitian journalist has died after being shot in the head when police opened fire on reporters demanding the release of a colleague who was detained while covering a protest. Reporters at the scene on Sunday identified the slain journalist as Romelo Vilsaint and said he worked for an online news site. His body was lying face down inside the parking lot of a police station in the capital of Port-au-Prince. A photographer working for Agence France-Presse told The Associated Press he saw police open fire and Vilsaint get hit. Police have confirmed Vilsaint was killed, but did not say how.

23 HOURS AGO