Briggs' picks: Toledo could be in trouble if star QB Finn is out

On the final play of the Toledo football team’s stunning loss last weekend, quarterback Dequan Finn fearlessly stepped into a battering ram — disguised as a head-down Buffalo defender — and let fly a heave toward the end zone.

That prayer went unanswered.

We’ll see about the Rockets’ next one.

Will Finn be available for their big game at Eastern Michigan on Saturday?

“I don’t know,” UT coach Jason Candle said earlier this week.

On that note, here are our definitive Week 8 college football picks!

Toledo (5-3, 3-1) at Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2), noon, Saturday, ESPNU

■ Line : Toledo by 6½

If I had to hazard a guess, I’d say Finn — who took a brutal shot to his throwing shoulder on the final play last week — will be out.

Which, if correct, means the Rockets could be in trouble.

If Toledo has one clear weakness, it is its pass protection, which ranks 102nd nationally, according to Pro Football Focus. Finn can mask a lot of problems with his electrifying ability to escape the pocket (UT has allowed only 12 sacks, third-fewest in the MAC). Backup Tucker Gleason? Not so much (we saw what happened when Carter Bradley was a stationary target last year).

That said, Gleason — a 6-3, 230-pound transfer from Georgia Tech — is solid and has better wheels than you might think (he ran for 1,000 yards one year in high school).

Give Gleason a week to prepare and Toledo coaches time to devise a quicker-hitting game plan around him, and the Rockets will have more than a fighting chance against a solid-but-nothing-special Eastern Michigan team (the Eagles are 95th nationally in total offense, 74th in total defense).

“I think he's playing confident,” Candle said of Gleason, “and I think we'll get a good game out of him if that's what we have to go to.”

Presuming Finn is out, give me the Rockets to win but not cover.

■ Pick : Toledo 24, Eastern Michigan 23

Western Michigan (3-5, 2-2) at Bowling Green (4-4, 3-1), 7 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN2

■ Line : NA

With a capable veteran quarterback (Matt McDonald) and a strong defense (BG is allowing just 342.3 yards per game in league contests), the Falcons finally have the bones of a solid program. Will it be enough to go bowling? Win Wednesday and all signs will point to yes.

■ Pick : Bowling Green 23, Western Michigan 17

No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) at No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 4-1), noon, Saturday, Fox

■ Line: Ohio State by 15½

No Big Ten team has consistently played the Buckeyes tighter the past decade than Penn State, and, if this were the Nittany Lions’ primetime whiteout game at Beaver Stadium, I might be inclined to think twice here. But if Ohio State doesn’t turn it over (too much), it’s hard to imagine this one staying close.

■ Pick : Ohio State 44, Penn State 21

Michigan State (3-4, 1-3) at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m., Saturday, ABC

■ Line : Michigan by 23

If Jim Harbaugh can’t beat this Michigan State team, he’s never beating Sparty. He’s beating this Michigan State team.

■ Pick : Michigan 42, Michigan State 13

No. 19 Kentucky (5-2) at No. 3 Tennessee (7-0), 7 p.m., Saturday, ESPN

■ Line : Tennessee by 12

If any team other than Georgia has the defense to slow Hendon Hooker and the Vols’ powerhouse offense, it might be Kentucky’s top-10 unit (16.4 points per game). It just won’t be enough as the good times keep rolling on Rocky Top.

■ Pick : Tennessee 38, Kentucky 24

No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-1) at No. 22 Kansas State (5-2), 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Fox

■ Line : Kansas State by 1½

What’s one more October surprise for an Oklahoma State team that’s an underdog for the fourth time this season?

■ Pick : Oklahoma State 28, Kansas State 24