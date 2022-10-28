ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Briggs' picks: Toledo could be in trouble if star QB Finn is out

By By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Puzj_0iqL1LbR00

On the final play of the Toledo football team’s stunning loss last weekend, quarterback Dequan Finn fearlessly stepped into a battering ram — disguised as a head-down Buffalo defender — and let fly a heave toward the end zone.

That prayer went unanswered.

We’ll see about the Rockets’ next one.

Will Finn be available for their big game at Eastern Michigan on Saturday?

“I don’t know,” UT coach Jason Candle said earlier this week.

On that note, here are our definitive Week 8 college football picks!

Toledo (5-3, 3-1) at Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2), noon, Saturday, ESPNU

Line : Toledo by 6½

If I had to hazard a guess, I’d say Finn — who took a brutal shot to his throwing shoulder on the final play last week — will be out.

Which, if correct, means the Rockets could be in trouble.

If Toledo has one clear weakness, it is its pass protection, which ranks 102nd nationally, according to Pro Football Focus. Finn can mask a lot of problems with his electrifying ability to escape the pocket (UT has allowed only 12 sacks, third-fewest in the MAC). Backup Tucker Gleason? Not so much (we saw what happened when Carter Bradley was a stationary target last year).

That said, Gleason — a 6-3, 230-pound transfer from Georgia Tech — is solid and has better wheels than you might think (he ran for 1,000 yards one year in high school).

Give Gleason a week to prepare and Toledo coaches time to devise a quicker-hitting game plan around him, and the Rockets will have more than a fighting chance against a solid-but-nothing-special Eastern Michigan team (the Eagles are 95th nationally in total offense, 74th in total defense).

“I think he's playing confident,” Candle said of Gleason, “and I think we'll get a good game out of him if that's what we have to go to.”

Presuming Finn is out, give me the Rockets to win but not cover.

Pick : Toledo 24, Eastern Michigan 23

Western Michigan (3-5, 2-2) at Bowling Green (4-4, 3-1), 7 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN2

Line : NA

With a capable veteran quarterback (Matt McDonald) and a strong defense (BG is allowing just 342.3 yards per game in league contests), the Falcons finally have the bones of a solid program. Will it be enough to go bowling? Win Wednesday and all signs will point to yes.

Pick : Bowling Green 23, Western Michigan 17

No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) at No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 4-1), noon, Saturday, Fox

Line: Ohio State by 15½

No Big Ten team has consistently played the Buckeyes tighter the past decade than Penn State, and, if this were the Nittany Lions’ primetime whiteout game at Beaver Stadium, I might be inclined to think twice here. But if Ohio State doesn’t turn it over (too much), it’s hard to imagine this one staying close.

Pick : Ohio State 44, Penn State 21

Michigan State (3-4, 1-3) at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m., Saturday, ABC

Line : Michigan by 23

If Jim Harbaugh can’t beat this Michigan State team, he’s never beating Sparty. He’s beating this Michigan State team.

Pick : Michigan 42, Michigan State 13

No. 19 Kentucky (5-2) at No. 3 Tennessee (7-0), 7 p.m., Saturday, ESPN

Line : Tennessee by 12

If any team other than Georgia has the defense to slow Hendon Hooker and the Vols’ powerhouse offense, it might be Kentucky’s top-10 unit (16.4 points per game). It just won’t be enough as the good times keep rolling on Rocky Top.

Pick : Tennessee 38, Kentucky 24

No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-1) at No. 22 Kansas State (5-2), 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Fox

Line : Kansas State by 1½

What’s one more October surprise for an Oklahoma State team that’s an underdog for the fourth time this season?

Pick : Oklahoma State 28, Kansas State 24

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton’s Sofie Taylor named NWOAL Player of the Year

Fulton County spikers received all-league accolades when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league volleyball teams recently. Getting the highest honor was Sofie Taylor of Swanton who was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Archbold’s Debbie Culler received coach of the year honors in the league. Named first...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man stabbed in central Toledo Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed early morning on Sunday. The incident happened on the corner of Cherry Street and Central Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in central Toledo. Toledo Police claim on Oct. 30, the victim told them he was stabbed by...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Warrants issued for county residents

Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater

OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city

TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Shots fired at west Toledo gas station Sunday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were on scene at a gas station on W. Sylvania Ave. and Talmadge Rd. in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon investigating a possible shooting. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Police put yellow crime tape up at the Marathon gas station while they...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy. Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.
TOLEDO, OH
thebrewermagazine.com

The Reason Twin Oast Expanded its Portfolio with Latest Offering

Debuting this morning to Northwest Ohio consumers, Twin Oast Brewing took a feet-first approach in the Thiolized IPA game with its first Hazy Double IPA, Humble Giant. Twin Oast founder Cory Smith shared with Brewer a preview of the beer this week before it was released to consumers. Located in Port Clinton, Ohio — near the famous amusement park, Cedar Point — the brewery/brewpub is very much what Smith calls a “summer seasonal” type of place that banks on tourists during the summer to help with sales while locals make up the majority of sales as the months’ temps cool.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo man involved in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Toledo man required medical treatment after being involved in a crash Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:57 p.m. on October 28, Troopers responded to the area of I-75 Southbound near the Michigan Welcome Center for a single-vehicle crash with unknown injuries. When troopers arrived, they...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy