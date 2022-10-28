Read full article on original website
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Rochester
Two other winning tickets were sold in Manhattan and Levittown.
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
hwy.co
Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York
Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
WHEC TV-10
Kids explored science exhibits while trick-or-treating at RMSC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trick-or-treaters got to experience cool science tricks and Halloween treats at the Rochester Museum and Science Center on Sunday. Kids explored museum exhibits while stopping at trick-or-treat stations along the way. They also got to get their hands dirty and explore some spooky science experiments. “We...
Kucko’s Camera: Early morning view of Seneca Lake
There are times when the early morning sky can leave you speechless and in awe.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s average gas price increases for the first time in months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price rose by 9 cents this week after falling for at least two months straight. The average price in Rochester on Monday was $3.79, according to AAA. That makes Rochester’s prices more expensive than the national average by 3 cents. Last week, Rochester was cheaper than the national average by 10 cents.
markerzone.com
LAVAL ROCKET'S XAVIER SIMONEAU (5'6'') DROPS THE GLOVES WITH ROCHESTER'S BRETT MURRAY (6'5'')
Laval Rocket forward Xavier Simoneau (5'6'') just dropped the gloves with Rochester's Brett Murray (6'5'') and honestly gave him a decent fight. He couldn't land too many punches, but the fact that he fought a guy twice is size is admirable. This looked exactly like a big brother and little...
westsidenewsny.com
Blue Devils narrowly defeat Rangers
The Brockport Blue Devils varsity football team narrowly defeated the Spencerport Rangers 43-42 in the Perri’s Pizza Port Bowl “War for the Oar” on Friday, October 21.
How Micron’s investment will reach the Rochester region
The Rochester region will see this investment over time, in the form of jobs and STEM education, said Bob Duffy, CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.
Jeremiah’s Tavern, Irondequoit organization at odds over Titus Ave. building
“It’s socially important, it’s part of our culture, it’s been part of our culture for almost 100 years,” Burns told us.
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo hosts Halloween weekend Fall Fest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the entire month of October, Seneca Park Zoo celebrated their first-ever Fall Fest. The zoo featured apples, pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales, along with fall decorations, special seasonal treats, and themed weekends. Halloween weekend included a costume parade, and guests could vote for their favorite scarecrow.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Mild fall weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After another beautiful day, clouds will move in this evening and that will keep our temperature a bit milder overnight with lows dipping down to near 40°. Halloween will feature more clouds and isolated spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be...
WHEC TV-10
Local church hosts City Fest as outreach event in response to violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New Progressive Cathedral Church hosted its City Fest in Rochester on Sunday. The event offered free haircuts, a job fair, health fair, school supplies, and other resources. Organizers describe it as an outreach event put on in response to the violence that’s been overwhelming the...
WHEC TV-10
House on Texas Street struck by bullets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets went through a house on Texas Street while two people were inside on Thursday. Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they say multiple cars were seen speeding away from the area. RPD officers also found a...
rochesterfirst.com
Brighton Surgery Center ranked among best in US, third in New York State
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A privately-owned, suburban surgery center has been named one of the best in New York and the United States. Brighton Surgery Center is getting ready to celebrate 20 years in business. Most recently, they were recognized on a national scale by Newsweek as third in...
Bethany House brings the Rochester community together for Halloween
The organization partnered with Capone's Bar and Italian Eatery for the event — and organizers passed out candy and pizza to families. Kids also dressed up in costume for the event.
Kucko’s Camera: Corbett’s Glen in Brighton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko brings his precious camera to Corbett’s Glen in Brighton for a look at some of the fabulous Autumn color around Allen Creek.
rochesterfirst.com
Monroe county fall clean-up tips and resource guide as leaf pick-up gets underway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cleaning up the leaves in your yard may not be the first thing on your fun, fall to-do list, but if you’re wondering when leaf pick up starts in your area, and looking for best practice tips for clean-up here are some tips for doing so.
wamc.org
Rochester librarians are finding rare treasures in their downtown collection
On a recent morning at the Rundel Memorial Building of the Rochester Public Library, librarian Bob Scheffel rolls a long, metal cart out of a storage area. Piled on top of the cart are rare books and other historical gems that predate the building itself and some which are centuries old.
