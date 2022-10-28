ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
hwy.co

Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York

Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Kids explored science exhibits while trick-or-treating at RMSC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trick-or-treaters got to experience cool science tricks and Halloween treats at the Rochester Museum and Science Center on Sunday. Kids explored museum exhibits while stopping at trick-or-treat stations along the way. They also got to get their hands dirty and explore some spooky science experiments. “We...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s average gas price increases for the first time in months

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price rose by 9 cents this week after falling for at least two months straight. The average price in Rochester on Monday was $3.79, according to AAA. That makes Rochester’s prices more expensive than the national average by 3 cents. Last week, Rochester was cheaper than the national average by 10 cents.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Blue Devils narrowly defeat Rangers

The Brockport Blue Devils varsity football team narrowly defeated the Spencerport Rangers 43-42 in the Perri’s Pizza Port Bowl “War for the Oar” on Friday, October 21.
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo hosts Halloween weekend Fall Fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the entire month of October, Seneca Park Zoo celebrated their first-ever Fall Fest. The zoo featured apples, pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales, along with fall decorations, special seasonal treats, and themed weekends. Halloween weekend included a costume parade, and guests could vote for their favorite scarecrow.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Mild fall weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After another beautiful day, clouds will move in this evening and that will keep our temperature a bit milder overnight with lows dipping down to near 40°. Halloween will feature more clouds and isolated spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local church hosts City Fest as outreach event in response to violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New Progressive Cathedral Church hosted its City Fest in Rochester on Sunday. The event offered free haircuts, a job fair, health fair, school supplies, and other resources. Organizers describe it as an outreach event put on in response to the violence that’s been overwhelming the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

House on Texas Street struck by bullets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets went through a house on Texas Street while two people were inside on Thursday. Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they say multiple cars were seen speeding away from the area. RPD officers also found a...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy