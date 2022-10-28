Canada sanctions more Russians, offers bonds for Ukraine

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's government announced Friday it is imposing sanctions on 35 more Russians in response to that country’s invasion of Ukraine and issuing bonds that individuals can purchase to support the Ukrainian government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the group being sanctioned includes leaders of Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom and six energy sector entities.

“As Russia continues its illegal and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine, Canada will continue to support the Ukrainian government and people,” Trudeau said in a statement.

The five-year Ukraine Sovereignty Bonds are to be offered to investors through Canadian banks and the money will be channeled to Ukraine through the International Monetary Fund.

Trudeau was in Winnipeg, where the Congress of Ukrainian Canadians was holding a three-day meeting.

