Golf.com

He wasn’t playing golf 18 months ago. Now this pro leads a PGA Tour event

Ben Griffin has a chance to start his rookie PGA Tour season with a bang. In the fourth start of his debut season, the 26-year-old is tied for the lead heading into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with Seamus Power at 18 under. He had mixed results in his first three starts of the season, missing the cut at the Fortinet Championship, but then tied for 24th in Jackson and tied for 60th in Las Vegas. He did make the most of a start at the end of the 2022 season, finishing fourth at the Wyndham Championship in August, having already secured his PGA Tour card for this season through his play on the Korn Ferry Tour.
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Na at LIV Golf Miami then chirps: "F you, basically!"

Ian Poulter appeared in buoyant mood after he defeated Kevin Na in his singles match on day one of the LIV Golf $50m team championship in Miami. Poulter was involved in a bit of a tense exchange with the American earlier in the week when they traded barbs at the pre-tournament press conference.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour sponsors "concerned and upset" about new Elevated Event schedule

Some sponsors on the PGA Tour are "concerned and upset" about the 2023 schedule in which four tournaments have become new Elevated Events. According to Golf Digest, some sponsors of non-Elevated Events are unhappy and uncertain about how the new setup will impact their tournaments and charity work. The memo,...
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson made $35 million on LIV Golf Tour, but "didn't play his best"

Dustin Johnson said his first season on the LIV Golf Tour "could've been better" despite winning over $35 million and becoming both the individual and team champion in Miami. The two-time major winner was confirmed as the best individual player on top of the points list at Trump National Doral, before celebrating the 4 Aces victory in the Team Championship.
Golf Digest

R&A chief says decision on LIV golfers in Open will come early in 2023, challenge awaits to ensure golf doesn't lose values

CHONBURI, Thailand — A bit like World No. 11, Viktor Hovland, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has the sort of face that, even when he isn’t actually smiling, strongly hints that one is about to appear. But this week at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), the Englishman is looking even happier than normal. This year in its 13th incarnation, the event, run by the R&A, the Asia-Pacific Golf Federation and the Masters Tournament, has further enhanced the game’s profile in this vast region. It is, by a distance, the most widely broadcast amateur tournament in the world.
