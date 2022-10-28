Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith lashes out at "painful" slow play from Phil Mickelson in Miami
Cameron Smith could have been forgiven for thinking Phil Mickelson didn't get the LIV Golf Tour memo. Afterall, much of the chatter about this series has been how it is golf, but louder! Golf, but faster! Shotgun starts! 54 holes!. Mickelson, it appears, was a bit slow during their singles...
Golf.com
He wasn’t playing golf 18 months ago. Now this pro leads a PGA Tour event
Ben Griffin has a chance to start his rookie PGA Tour season with a bang. In the fourth start of his debut season, the 26-year-old is tied for the lead heading into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with Seamus Power at 18 under. He had mixed results in his first three starts of the season, missing the cut at the Fortinet Championship, but then tied for 24th in Jackson and tied for 60th in Las Vegas. He did make the most of a start at the end of the 2022 season, finishing fourth at the Wyndham Championship in August, having already secured his PGA Tour card for this season through his play on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour sent memo to tournament directors to calm some who are 'pretty hot' over new 'elevated' events
A shake up to the schedule starting in 2024, primarily to accommodate a potentially new rotation of elevated events, is among the options the PGA Tour will be exploring, according to a document obtained by Golf Digest. A talking-points memo from Kelly Jensen, vice president of tournament business affairs at...
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Na at LIV Golf Miami then chirps: "F you, basically!"
Ian Poulter appeared in buoyant mood after he defeated Kevin Na in his singles match on day one of the LIV Golf $50m team championship in Miami. Poulter was involved in a bit of a tense exchange with the American earlier in the week when they traded barbs at the pre-tournament press conference.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour sponsors "concerned and upset" about new Elevated Event schedule
Some sponsors on the PGA Tour are "concerned and upset" about the 2023 schedule in which four tournaments have become new Elevated Events. According to Golf Digest, some sponsors of non-Elevated Events are unhappy and uncertain about how the new setup will impact their tournaments and charity work. The memo,...
Lydia Ko, instructor Sean Foley part ways after successful two-year run
Lydia Ko parted ways last month with instructor Sean Foley. The former world No. 1 took to Instagram to make the announcement, noting that they decided to go their own ways as a coach and player for “logistical reasons,” but that Foley will always remain a close friend and mentor.
Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, defending champ Viktor Hovland headline strong field at 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
The PGA Tour will visit its fourth country this season when it hosts the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba starting Thursday. It’s a strong field getting ready to tee it up at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. For those of us who are...
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson made $35 million on LIV Golf Tour, but "didn't play his best"
Dustin Johnson said his first season on the LIV Golf Tour "could've been better" despite winning over $35 million and becoming both the individual and team champion in Miami. The two-time major winner was confirmed as the best individual player on top of the points list at Trump National Doral, before celebrating the 4 Aces victory in the Team Championship.
Weekly Read: The Unintended Consequences of the PGA Tour's Elevated Events
Top players may skip one elevated PGA Tour event this season as their calendar has more events in a tighter period.
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia says he felt "Ryder Cup vibes" as final four set at LIV Golf Miami
Sergio Garcia says he felt the Ryder Cup vibes even though "some people don't think so" after toppling Cameron Smith 2&1 in the semi finals of the $50m LIV Golf team championship despite his Fireballs GC side crashing out. Garcia, who spent the earlier part of this week reacting to...
CBS Sports
2022 Bermuda Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
The PGA Tour returned to action Thursday following a dramatic finish last week in the CJ Cup in South Carolina and responsible for following up such an ending is the 2022 Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. Typically an alternate-field event, the Bermuda Championship has taken on added importance beginning this season.
Golf Digest
R&A chief says decision on LIV golfers in Open will come early in 2023, challenge awaits to ensure golf doesn't lose values
CHONBURI, Thailand — A bit like World No. 11, Viktor Hovland, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has the sort of face that, even when he isn’t actually smiling, strongly hints that one is about to appear. But this week at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), the Englishman is looking even happier than normal. This year in its 13th incarnation, the event, run by the R&A, the Asia-Pacific Golf Federation and the Masters Tournament, has further enhanced the game’s profile in this vast region. It is, by a distance, the most widely broadcast amateur tournament in the world.
Comments / 0